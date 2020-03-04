BritBox U.K. Orders Up New ‘Spitting Image’ Series

In its first unique fee, U.Okay. SVOD service BritBox has ordered a brand new model of the award-winning satirical puppet present “Spitting Picture.”

The present is ready to premiere this fall, with Spitting Picture co-creator Roger Regulation main the artistic group.

London-based Avalon is producing the sequence and growth of the puppets is already underway, with the likes of Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Bernie Sanders, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew and Vladimir Putin set to get skewered by their foam and latex doppelgangers.

“With the world changing into an ever smaller place, I’m delighted BritBox have the ambition to maintain the U.Okay. on the middle of worldwide satire,” stated Avalon government producer Jon Thoday.

“BritBox is the pure dwelling for the sharpest satirical wit and craft within the U.Okay. trade,” added Reemah Sakaan, group director of ITV SVOD and BritBox’s chief artistic and model officer. “The timing couldn’t be higher to current a brand new sequence on a brand new service with a uniquely British viewpoint.”

Roger Regulation, Spitting Picture co-creator and government producer, stated: “The brand new ‘Spitting Picture’ will probably be world by a uniquely British eye. It will likely be extra outrageous, audacious and salacious than the earlier incarnation.”

Regulation added: “We’ll take again management from the likes of BoJo, Trump, Harry and Meghan, Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian. We will probably be dazzled and amazed by Jürgen Klopp and Beyoncé; we could have common climate updates from our roving reporter Greta Thunberg.”

“Spitting Picture” ran for a complete of 18 seasons between 1984 and 1996, sending up such figures as Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, Mikhail Gorbachev, Mick Jagger and the Royal Household.

BritBox stated it’s presently assembling the subsequent era of satirical writers and voice artists to drive the brand new wave of “public service satire.”

“Spitting Picture” will probably be accessible solely to BritBox subscribers this fall, with a second season set to comply with in 2021.