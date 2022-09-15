British Intelligence revealed that Russia turns to Iran and North Korea in the face of weapons shortages

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin (KCNA via REUTERS)

Russia is “almost certainly” increasing the receipt of weapons from Iran and North KoreaStates subjected to harsh international sanctions, given the decrease in their own resources, the United Kingdom intelligence services indicated on Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the loss of an Iranian drone Shahed-136 near the front line of combat in Ukraine “suggests the realistic possibility that Russia is attempting to use these systems to carry out tactical attacks.”

London stresses that devices like this, an unmanned aerial vehicle with a range of action of 2,500 kilometers, have been used in the Middle East in the past, including an attack against the tanker MT “Mercer Street” off the coast of Oman in 2021.

In early August, the American newspaper The New York Times revealed that Moscow was buying shells and rockets from Pyongyangsomething that was later endorsed by the Pentagon.

The newspaper cites as a source documents recently declassified by US intelligence that indicate that Moscow has recently been forced to “turn to rogue states in search of military supplies.”

This information comes days after Russia received initial shipments of Iranian-made drones, some of which US officials said had mechanical problems.

According to The New York TimesUS government officials believe Russia’s decision to turn to Iran, and now North Korea, is a sign that sanctions and export controls imposed by Washington and Europe are affecting Moscow’s ability to obtain supplies for your army.

A US official said that, beyond short-range rockets and artillery shells, Russia is expected to try to purchase additional equipment from North Korea in the future.

“The Kremlin should be alarmed by having to buy anything from North Korea,” Mason Clark, who heads the Russia team at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an independent think tank, told the newspaper. USA.

In recent days, the withdrawal of Russian troops from northeastern Ukraine in the face of a counterattack from kyiv has increased political pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Extensive international economic sanctions, at least so far, have not paralyzed Russia, thanks to the high price achieved for the energy it can still place on the markets.

But US officials said, according to the New York newspaper, that when it came to Russia’s ability to rebuild its military, economic actions by Europe and the United States had been effective.

US and European sanctions have blocked Russia’s ability to buy weapons or electronics to make those weapons.

Moscow hoped that China would be willing to oppose such export controls and continue to supply the Russian military.

But in recent days, US officials have noted that while China was willing to buy Russian oil at a discount, Beijing has, so far at least, respected export controls targeting Moscow’s military and has not attempted to sell any equipment. nor military components, pointed out the New York newspaper.

