British intelligence warned that Russia is preparing more attacks against civilian targets in Ukraine

Russian shells fell on cities and towns in many parts of Ukraine overnight, authorities said on Sunday, with the British Ministry of Defense warning that Russia would increase its attacks on civilian targets in the face of its defeats on the battlefield.

“In the last seven days, Russia has increased its attacks on civilian infrastructure even in places where it is unlikely to have an immediate military effect.”, indicated the Ministry in a statement released on the internet. “While suffering setbacks on the front lines, Russia has likely increased the places it is willing to attack in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government.”

Shells hit through the night a hospital in the city of Mykolaiv, a major Black Sea port, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said. Two people were injured in attacks elsewhere in the region, he added.

Three people were injured in overnight attacks on the city of Nikopol, located across the river from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was captured by Russian forces in March but is operated by Ukrainian engineers. Its last reactor was taken offline last Sunday after several power failures due to the attacks, which put critical safety systems at risk.

In the region of KharkivIn , where a Ukrainian counteroffensive forced a massive Russian withdrawal from much of the province, three people were killed in rocket attacks in the last day, including an 11-year-old girl, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Five people were killed in the last day in Russian attacks in the region of Donetskone of two zones that Russia recognizes as sovereign states, according to Ukrainian Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Separatist forces that control much of Donestk said on Sunday that one prisoner had been killed and four wounded in a Ukrainian attack on a prisoner-of-war colony in Olenivka.

More than 50 prisoners of war have been reported killed in a July attack on Olenivka prison, with which Russian and Ukrainian authorities blame each other.

Russian forces in Donetsk continue to conduct “meaningless operations in towns instead of reinforcing the front,” according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.

The authorities of Ukraine has raised this Sunday to 390 the number of dead children since the beginning of the Russian invasion, unleashed on February 24 by order of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office has indicated in a statement on its Telegram account that “according to official information”, to date 390 deaths and 757 injuries have been confirmed, before adding that “these figures are not final, since the work is in progress”. march in places of active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories”.

In this sense, he said that the province of Donetsk is the one with the highest number of victims, with 395 dead and wounded. Behind are the Kharkiv region, with 219; that of kyiv, with 116; that of Mikolaiv, with 72; that of Chernigov, with 68; that of Lugansk, with 61; that of Jersón, with 55; that of Zaporizhia, with 46; and that of Dnipropetrovsk, with 26.

Finally, he stressed that 2,500 educational institutions have suffered material damage due to attacks by Russian forces, of which a total of 289 have been “completely destroyed.”

