British intelligence warned that Russian forces do not have enough reserves to contain another Ukrainian attack in the east.

A destroyed Russian tank is seen, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Izium, recently liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The beleaguered Russian forces still reeling from the devastating Ukrainian offensive they may not have “sufficient reserves or adequate morale” to withstand another concerted assault on eastern Ukraineaccording to defense experts.

British defense intelligence analysts believe that Moscow has succeeded in establishing a new defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove, near the border between the Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

The area is considered important, in part, because the capture of the Luhansk region, which is part of Donbas, was one of Russia’s main objectives.

According to experts, any substantial loss of territory in this area, one of the few main resupply routes from Russia’s Belgorod region, would “unequivocally undermine” Vladimir Putin’s strategy in the conflict.

This comes after the collapse of the Russian lines in the east, after an impressive Ukrainian offensive launched on September 6 that took the invaders by surpriseforcing the Kremlin to cede swaths of territory.

In its latest update on the situation in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense said that it is unclear whether Russia’s front-line forces have the adequate reserves or morale to resist another concerted Ukrainian assault on the eastern parts of the country.

Vitaly Ganchev said that Putin’s forces were outnumbered eight times.

Despite the magnificent performance of the Ukrainian armed forces, President Zelensky said that it was too early to say that the tide of the war was turning, and that the outcome depended on the rapid delivery of foreign weapons to his country.

Since the beginning of the war, on February 24, there are indications that many Russian soldiers do not have a clear idea of ​​the objectives of the operation. Some even thought at first that they were being mobilized for maneuvers.

The magnitude of the Russian losses is uncertain. Ukraine claims it has killed 50,000 Russian soldiersbut most western sources consider this figure to be too high.

The recent Ukrainian counteroffensive caught Russian forces off guard. Reports of desertions, refusal to follow orders, and poor morale surfaced, suggesting flaws in the chain of command.

The death or injury of Russian generals and officers also took their toll because training programs seem to have deteriorated recently, making it difficult to find replacements, experts say.

“They have a problem with the training of superiors, especially because there are not enough non-commissioned officers” who have been climbing the ranks and are “experts in their fields,” he told the news agency AFP a high-ranking French military commander on condition of anonymity.

Russia tends to promote mostly older officers, he says. “And if your only relationship with subordinates is one of power, where the older ones get promoted, launching an attack is tricky,” she said.

This effect on morale will only get worse if the war drags on.regardless of the numerical superiority of the Russian troops.

Another risk to Moscow it is that the culture of dishonesty seems to have permeated the heart of its military apparatus.

“Russian military officers frequently lie to their superiors about the status of their unit,” says military historian Chris Owen.

The expert refers to communications from Russian soldiers intercepted by the Ukrainian forces in which the Moscow military reports false successes in the fighting and “consequent attacks launched under misinformation”.

