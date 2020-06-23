British Soap Awards celebrates 21 years with new documentary

The British Soap Awards is among the many occasions cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, pausing a run of greater than 20 years of ITV’s annual celebration of achievements in persevering with drama.

However worry not, the makers of the glitzy ceremony serve up a deal with for cleaning soap followers lacking their yearly dose of pink carpet glamour with a model new documentary this weekend, celebrating the historical past of TV’s liveliest awards present.

The British Soap Awards Celebrates 21 Years airs on Sunday 28th June at 9pm on ITV. Narrated by Phillip Schofield, who has hosted the present and tried to maintain the rowdy viewers of cleaning soap stars in line since 2006, it’s an entertaining, affectionate look again on the most memorable winners, speeches and unforgettable moments for the reason that first occasion in 1999.

Iconic storylines and stars from EastEnders, Coronation Avenue, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Docs can be revisited, in addition to the present recalling a number of the big-name visitor presenters organisers have secured over the years, together with cleaning soap royalty Joan Collins, Linda Grey, Linda Evans, and US TV legends Cagney and Lacey themselves, Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless.

There’s additionally some trivia available because the present reveals which cleaning soap and which stars have received essentially the most awards (spoiler: anticipate EastEnders’ Lacey Turner to characteristic fairly extremely as she’s bagged a number of shelf-loads of British Soap Awards since her debut again in 2004).

After all a part of the enjoyable can be seeing how cleaning soap stars have modified over the years within the archive footage, with Ray Quinn’s acceptance speech for successful an award in 2002 for Brookside when he was simply 13 little question wheeled out once more for optimum embarrassment.

With soaps resuming manufacturing and getting again in enterprise after lockdown pressured all of them to cease filming, what higher time to point out some love for TV’s most unstoppable, and most influential style? Right here’s to returning to the pink carpet for actual in 2021…

The British Soap Awards Celebrates 21 Years airs on Sunday 28th June at 9pm on ITV. If you’re searching for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.