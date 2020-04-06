British soccer star Kyle Walker apologizes after reported ‘lockdown party’ during coronavirus pandemic

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker apologized and faces disciplinary movement from the group after he reportedly defied lockdown stipulations by means of throwing a tawdry celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic.
2 hours in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker apologized and faces disciplinary movement from the group after he reportedly defied lockdown stipulations by means of throwing a tawdry celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment