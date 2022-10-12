British spy chief says Russian military is ‘exhausted’ and Putin’s judgment is ‘wrong’

GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming delivers a speech at Watergate House to mark the centenary of the Government Communications Head Quarters in London in February 2019 (Reuters)

The head of espionage United Kingdom warned Tuesday in a rare public speech that Russian forces in Ukraine are overloaded andsold out”, and that the president Vladimir Putin is committing”strategic errors of judgment”.

The evaluation of Jeremy Fleminghead of the secret GCHQthe British intelligence, cyber and security agency, comes after Putin recruit reservists to bolster their war effort and claim a “massive Attack” in all Ukraine this week. The missile attacks affected energy installations and civil infrastructure throughout the country, including in the heart of Kievin retaliation for the weekend explosion at the strategic Russian bridge of Crimea.

“Russia’s forces are exhausted. The use of prisoners to reinforce, and now the mobilization of tens of thousands of inexperienced recruits, speaks of a desperate situation“, said Fleming in a speech before the think tank Royal United Services Institute de London. “Far from the inevitable Russian military victory that its propaganda machine trumpeted, it is clear that Ukraine’s courageous performance on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tables.”, he added Fleming.

The Ukrainian army has launched successful counteroffensives with the help of Western weapons, recapturing swaths of land previously held by Russian forces.

The “Putin’s decision-making has been shown to be flawed“, said Flemingand has “little effective internal challenge” of the military and political elite of Russia. “We know – and Russian commanders on the ground know – that their supplies and ammunition are running low“, said.

The Ministry of Defence British has become a daily source of information since Russia invaded its neighbor in February, producing frequent social media updates discussing the country’s military strategy and war effort. Moscow.

Ukrainian soldiers have liberated new territories in the areas that Putin says he has annexed

The move to be more transparent with intelligence follows a strategically unusual decision by Western intelligence agencies, including the US intelligence community. USAto publicly share information about plans for Putin – although ultimately it was not enough to deter the invasion.

As he spoke, he said Fleming to BBC in an interview early Tuesday, his agency hopes “illuminate the threat” and build public confidence. He warned that the United Kingdom does not rule out the threat of Russia. The last 24 hours have shown that Moscow still have a “very capable military machinery”, he said, referring to the attacks on dozens of Ukrainian cities on Monday.

However, he added, Russia is running out of ammunition and troops, and “he is certainly running out of friends”.

Last month, Putin announced a partial military mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists for what he still calls “special military operation” of Russia in Ukraine. The decision unleashed panic among the population, sending thousands of able-bodied men fleeing to the borders and seeking flights to avoid being called up to the front lines.

The Russians areseeing how poorly Putin has judged the situation“, said Fleming. “They’re running from the draft, realizing that they can no longer travel. They know that their access to modern technologies and outside influences will be drastically restricted. And they are feeling the full extent of the appalling human cost of their war of choice.”

Just over a month after the start of the war, Fleming warned that the Russian soldiers were low in morale and weapons and that, on occasion, they had refused orders and sabotaged their own equipment, painting a picture of chaos on the Russian front even then.

Following this weekend’s attack on the bridge of Crimea, Moscow retaliated on Monday by launching a wave of attacks on parks, recreation areas and downtown areas far from the front lines, sparking outrage and killing at least 19 people, according to Ukrainian authorities.

However, the attacks were applauded by supporters of Putin. Viktor Bondarevhead of the foreign affairs committee of the upper house of the Russian parliament, called Monday’s attacks the beginning of “a new phase” and promised more actions “decided” in the future.

Fleming He also warned that threats of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons to reverse its losses in Ukraine are ‘very dangerous’ and could lead to acatastrophe”. However, she stressed, so far there have been no indicators of her deployment, and Putin it has “maintained within the doctrine of its use”.

A Ukrainian soldier stands on a Russian tank, destroyed by a Ukrainian missile, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 8, 2022 (Reuters)

This is in line with the view of US officials, who say they consider it unlikely that Putin make good on your threats. However, the president Biden warned last week that Putin “no kidding” and described his nuclear threats as the “armageddon perspective” worst in 60 years.

The United Kingdom has three main intelligence services: the MI6the foreign intelligence service, popularized by fictional spies James Bond y George Smiley; the MI5, the domestic agency; and the Government Communications Headquartersknown as GCHQ, the espionage service. The entire intelligence community is famous for its secrecy.

Fleming also spoke Tuesday more broadly about global security threats, highlighting the attempt to China to extend its influence through science and technology.

Stating that this could be a “sliding door moment in history”, Fleming accused the Communist Party in power in China of trying to createclient economies and governments”. He said that China intends to attract countries into its sphere of influence by encouraging them to buy Chinese technology and incur what it called “hidden costs”.

(C) The Washington Post.-

