British veteran of the Falklands War sentenced for causing an explosion that destroyed a building

Lenaghan, 59, cut a hose that fed the kitchen of his house and turned on the gas, causing a explosion that ripped through a row of flats on Whickham Street in Sunderland on 15 February lastas reported by various British media.

Three other people were injuredneighboring properties were destroyed and their inhabitants lost everything in the explosion.

The man testified before Newcastle Crown Court that he had seen media coverage of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War that pitted the United Kingdom against Argentina and where he had served on active duty. According to his testimony, this led him to reflect on how “relatively little” he had done since then.

Lenaghan, who is also the father of three children, He suffered burns over 80% of his body, was in the hospital for seven weeks, and was left with 20% lung capacity. In court, he admitted the damage caused to property as a result of his recklessness in attempting to take his own life.

His defense attorney, Tony Cornberg, argued in court: “I did not expect such an explosion, ultimately it was an act of provocation in an attempt to take his own life.”

In addition, he added information about his situation after the accident: “He went directly from the hospital to the prison. He cannot hold anything with his hands, not a pen, not a knife, not a fork”. “He is sitting in prison and eating with his hands”, Cornberg said.

Impressive images of the terrace show the blown roof and piles of debris on the road.

According to the site Daily Mail, at first, Lenaghan, who is an electrician by trade, denied any responsibility for what happened. and said that at the time of the explosion he was in the loft changing amps when the explosion ripped through his house.

But an investigation of Health and Safety Executive revealed that the gas line had been deliberately cut.

Prosecutor Emma Dowling told the court that George Rodham he lived downstairs and heard sounds coming from upstairs that day. Dowling stated: “He said that this behavior was not unusual for Mr. Lenaghan and that, in the past, he had had to have the housing company come in to repair damage caused by the DIY work the defendant had done.”

He further added that on that particular afternoon he had been in town, returned home and was watching television when he heard a ‘whistling sound’ from upstairs and the building collapsed around him.

“He was forced to escape through a window as the front door was impassable. I had two cats and one sadly died in the explosion.”

The court heard from Rodham, who had lived there for 22 years and who had no home insurance: “I lost everything in the explosion.”

Another neighbor said he heard what sounded like a “bomb exploding” and another said his property “shake”.

The fire service sent 15 vehicles and 40 crew members to the site at a cost of USD 8,200.

Lawyer Tom Moran told the court: “Sadly, there are many ways to do that (attempt to take your own life) (…) You chose a spectacularly reckless way.”

“Anyone would have seen that the way you did it exposed other people to great danger as well.”he added.

