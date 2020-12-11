Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Team up for New Music, ‘Matches’

Able to get together prefer it’s 1999? Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys have dropped a brand new track known as “Matches” that’s a part of the deluxe reissue of Spears’ 2016 album, “Glory.” Hearken to the track beneath.

“‘Matches’ that includes my associates @backstreetboys is out now !!!!,” Spears tweeted after the track dropped on Friday morning. “I’m so excited to listen to what you concentrate on our track collectively.”

The veteran boy band was on message as properly, tweeting, “What a GLORIOUS day it’s … we’ve been requested about the opportunity of a collab like this for the previous 20 years and as we speak is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is lastly right here!”

Regardless of the classic of the 2 acts’ historical past, “Matches” seems to be a comparatively new track, produced by Ian Kirkpatrick and Michael Clever, and cowritten by that pair with hitmaker Justin Tranter and Asia Whiteacre.

The track follows the discharge final week of the track “Swimming within the Stars” in celebration of Spears’ birthday; it is usually accessible on the deluxe re-release of “Glory,” as is “Temper Ring (by Demand).” The deluxe reissue follows a sequence of fan activations that positioned the album again within the Prime 10 at iTunes.

The album acquired a canopy replace in Could to the shock of many followers, altering the up-to-the-chin lacy head shot look to a full-body shot set in a desert oasis, full with chains and a gold-leaf bikini.

Outdoors of the business, Spears has utilized her platform to talk out for social justice causes, from lending help to the queer neighborhood to DREAMers. Because of utilizing her platform, she acquired GLAAD’s 2018 Vanguard Award, which is offered to business professionals who’ve made an affect in selling justice for LGBTQIA+ folks.