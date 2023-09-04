Britney Spears Asks Her Fans How Many Times They Have Been Lied To Or Duped By Someone You Loved:

Within her latest Instagram dancing video, which she pos4ted on Sunday, Britney Spears asks her fans how many times they’ve “been lied to or tricked by someone they love.”

The 41-year-old singer of “Gimme More,” who recently went shirtless while riding a horse within the desert, sent an inquiry to her fans during her nasty divorce from Sam Asghari, which he filed for last month, on August 16.

Within the clip, she was wearing a cheetah-print jumpsuit with long sleeves and a low neckline that showed off her brown bra.

After She Posted A Post On Instagram On Saturday Afternoon, Friends Sent Her Thousands Of Messages:

The artist put on a pair of white boots with high heels and let her blonde hair slide in light waves past her shoulders. The 41-year-old pop star has been turning off comments on her Instagram posts for most of the last year, which has led to different emotions.

Some fans urged the “Toxic” singer to keep living the life of her dreams after she got out of her 13-year custody within November 2021. Other fans were worried that the pop star continued to doubt herself and started up a conspiracy theory regarding her teeth.

The singer of “Mind Your Business” got thousands of messages from fans Saturday afternoon after she posted a comment on Instagram. “Are the comments on? Well.

One Person Wrote, “We Love You, Britney” In The Comment Section:

“We love you, Britney,” said one of her fans. “Maybe she is attempting it out to find out how that feels,” said another fan. Other fans gave the pop star advice and told her to capitalize on the most of every moment.

“Keep living your life as it is right now. “Enjoy the little things as well as try rather than to let the naysayers ruin your day,” said one fan.

“I just wanted to tell you that I love you, support you, and wish you nothing but happiness. “I’m fine with whatever you’d like to do regardless of what you do,” said another fan.

“Just be you. Don’t be afraid of speaking about the things you’re bad at. If you work on yourself, you’ll see the light one day. The process itself is hard. Don’t stop trying.

One Person Stated That You Have A Lot Of Talent As Well As Light Inside You, And That You Have Changed The World Of Music:

Even when you’re weak, you’ve got a right to it; it’s important, too,” said a third lover. “You are full of skill and light. You made music different. As Well As you have a long way to go in life.”

She showed a film to her more than forty-two million Instagram fans of her riding the horse happily without a top on. But she only used video from the back to make sure she didn’t break any of the website’s rules for the community.

The Oops!…I Did It Again artist wrote in her text, “I had to take my top off during the f***ing desert. “I should have stripped off. The pop star recently got a new snake tattoo on her back, which she proudly showed off within an Instagram video she also posted on Friday.

Britney Recently Posted A Video On YouTube That Shows The Moment She Gets Her New Tattoo After Breaking Up With Sam:

Britney just put up a video that shows the moment she got her new tattoo after she broke up with Sam. At the start of the video, the singer was looking far from the camera and wearing a yellow flower crop top with no straps and an ensemble of white denim shorts.

She showed off her new tattoo for the camera as well as turned around happily to face forward. “Guys, look at my new snake tattoo! “I’m so happy!” she exclaimed. The video then cut to the star lying upon a chair in a large living room while the tattoo artist worked on her lower back.

She later posted another video in which she showed she’d also got a fresh tattoo of a “baby star” on her right arm and black dots upon her ring finger.

The star’s new Instagram video comes after her shocking and nasty breakup with Sam Asghari. Last month, on August 16, Asghari filed for divorce from the singer, claiming “irreconcilable differences.”

Sam Stopped Following Spears On Instagram Recently:

In recent days, the actor from “Hot Seat” stopped following Britney Spears on Instagram, but Britney didn’t seem to mind. She posted a video of herself having fun with friends, including her longtime manager, Cade Hudson.

It was recently said that Britney thought Sam was “secretly working” with her distant father Jamie by giving him data that would allow him to put her in her 13-year custody.

Sam Was Quietly Working With Her Distant Father Jamie Says:

Now, someone close to the pop star says that she had real questions about the relationship a long time before they actually broke up.

According to someone close to the Spears family, Britney became suspicious that the actor Sam, who she started dating 5 years before her dad’s long guardianship over her ended, was working alongside Jamie, 71, to give him personal information about her life.

Sam would tell Jamie things that would help her stay in the care. In return, Sam was able to see her and use her money. Britney now thinks that Sam was always lying to her.

The pop star said she has no plans to get back together with her father and that Jamie was the last individual she would ever talk to. He probably won’t be in her life ever again.

The Person Says That Britney Feels Like Sam Has Used Her And Lied To Her:

Another source told the outlet, “Britney feels like Sam used and betrayed her” because of their sudden breakup. It is said that the former couple doesn’t talk to each other and only talks through their lawyers.

Sam has also moved away from Britney’s house and is now living in The Thousand, a high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles that the singer helps pay for. “She is paying him so they can go to court and settle everything.”

As her marriage draws to an end, Spears is additionally looking forward to continuing on. She was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 until 2007, when they split up. Sean, 17, as well as Jayden, 16, are their two boys.