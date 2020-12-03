Britney Spears Drops Previously Unreleased Song ‘Swimming in the Stars’

In celebration of pop star Britney Spears’ birthday, her label RCA Information has unveiled the beforehand unreleased observe “Swimming In the Stars,” accessible to stream now (beneath) and for pre-order as an unique vinyl urgent from City Outfitters.

The brand new restricted version deluxe vinyl of Spears’ 2016 album “Glory” may also embody different beforehand unreleased tracks and pictures, though particulars weren’t introduced. The vinyl, accessible Dec. 4, comes on the heels of a sequence of fan activations which have positioned the album again in the Prime 10 at iTunes.

“Swimming in the Stars” is an outtake from Spears’ most up-to-date studio album, “Glory,” which was launched in August 2016; it’s the second music to emerge from the classes, after “Temper Ring (by Demand),” which was not included on the unique launch or deluxe version. The album obtained a canopy replace in Could to the shock of many followers, altering the up-to-the-chin lacy head shot look to a full-body shot set in a desert oasis, full with chains and a gold-leaf bikini.

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning icon has practically 150 million information worldwide, promoting greater than 70 million albums, singles and songs in the U.S. alone. From her snake-featuring 2001 VMA’s efficiency to her breakout single “…Child One Extra Time,” the artist stays one among the most revered entertainers in pop historical past.

Exterior of the business, Spears has utilized her platform to talk out for social justice causes, from lending assist to the queer neighborhood to DREAMers. On account of utilizing her platform, she obtained GLAAD’s 2018 Vanguard Award, which is introduced to business professionals who’ve made an impression in selling justice for LGBTQIA+ individuals.