Britney Spears’ ex-fiancé, Jason Trawick, put an finish to rumors that he married in 2012, then secretly divorced the pop superstar.

rumors began Swirling ultimate week after Tuesday’s episode of “Poisonous: The Britney Spears Tale,” co-hosts Tess Barker and Babs Grey noticed an accounting document in Spears’ custody case that implied that she used to be woneggprison session to dissolve a wedding on the time. On the other hand, in a dialog with Billy Bush of Additional, Trawick denied that he and Spears had ever tied the knot.



“I consider you may have recognized if I used to be married,” he wrote in a textual content answer on Bush’s investigation.

“However you may have made a really perfect messenger,” he added jokingly.

Spears, 39, and Trawick, 49, started courting in April 2009. On the time, he used to be running as her agent. On the other hand, in Would possibly 2010 he resigned to steer clear of a warfare of hobby. They become engaged in December 2011. On the time, he joined her father, Jamie, as co-curator of her private affairs. He temporarily stepped down in 2013 when the couple introduced their breakup.

Web page six experiences that on October 1, 2012, the podcast hosts discovered a cost of $9,150 for “session” [on] dissolution of the wedding. The cost used to be made to “legislation workplaces of Alexandra Leichter, a Beverly Hills legal professional, and it used to be indexed beneath “conservator’s legal professional’s charges.” The podcast hosts discovered two different redacted bills to Leichter’s workplace on the time.

The wedding would have marked Spears’ 3rd general. She up to now married her youth buddy Jason Alexander in addition to dancer Kevin Federline.

She has not too long ago seemed within the public eye when she fought along with her father over her conservatorship, which she has been beneath since 2008, and now publicly claims it restricts her civil liberties. She were given a struggle victory previous this month when her father agreed step down as her conservator after about 13 years.