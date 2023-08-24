Britney Spears Gives Sam’s New Apartment $10,000 A Month:

Even though Sam Asghari packed out his things as well as left Britney Spears, that does not imply he has to pay for his own new place to live. The bill will be paid by Britney, TMZ has heard.

Sources close to the couple say that Britney is paying $10,000 a month for Sam’s new place in one of Los Angeles’s most expensive apartment buildings.

We were told that a normal unit within a high-rise costs $10,000, yet Sam managed to negotiate for a better flat at the starting price.

Sam and Britney broke up badly, so at first glance it seems strange that she would pay for his place to live. But our informants say that Britney’s managers thought it was a good idea for her to do it.

We already told you that Sam’s lawyer is hinting that he is going to challenge the prenup, as well as Britney will almost certainly have to write a check to Sam. Sources say that in the end, it will cost a few hundred thousand dollars.

Sam Is Moving Into His New Residence And Getting Ready To Move On:

A person said Tuesday that Sam is getting used to his new residence as well as concentrating on moving on. “He lives in a luxury building on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City in Los Angeles.

The building has valet service, a pool, a private park, a fitness center, a screening room, a tennis court, as well as more.”

Spears, on the other hand, “is trying to lead her best life while taking care of herself throughout this transition,” a source told the outlet. “Her friends are pulling together to support her and urge her to keep going.”

The source also said that people from both Spears’ and Asghari’s camps have told the previous couple, who met within 2016, not to have any communication alongside each other at the moment.”

Just 14 Months After Getting Married, The Couple Moved For A Divorce:

Sources had said before that Spears’ lawyer as well as manager were “the final people standing” within her area. They are supposedly now within charge of her health and helping her career alongside things like meals, meetings, and job chances.

Asghari asked for a divorce last Wednesday, which was only 14 months after the two of them got married. According to reports, he did this because he thought Spears was cheating upon him by dating a male worker at their home as well as had violent attacks.

According to our sources, Britney as well as Sam still haven’t spoken to each other, but, as we initially reported, they have at least agreed on their dogs. Britney gets the other four dogs, such as the Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, as well as the new puppy, Snow. Sam gets the Doberman, Porsha.

She Recently Said That She Wanted To Make Things Right With Her Father Jamie Spears:

Britney’s support system is getting smaller and smaller. Now, only her lawyer, Mat Rosengart, and her manager, Cade Hudson, are left, but sources say she recently said she wants to make up for her dad, Jamie Spears.

Friday, Spears broken her silence about the breakup, saying that she’d been “a little shocked” because she and Kevin had been together for so long.

“I’m not going to say why because it’s no one’s business! But I couldn’t take the agony anymore,” Spears said upon Instagram, added that she has a past of “playing it tough for way too long.”

Jamie’s Health Has Been Bad, As Well As Britney Wants To Fix Things Prior To It’s Too Late:

The idea seems strange, given Britney’s past with Jamie and the custody, but our sources claim Jamie is in bad health and Britney hopes to get things before it’s too late.

The singer of “Stronger” was also in the news last week when the jazz show “Once Upon a Time” said it would end next month on Broadway. The show just opened in June, and it includes almost a dozen of Spears’s biggest hits.