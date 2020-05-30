Britney Spears ‘I Miss Y2K’ Playlist Is a Perfect Storm of Awesome – Variety

We at Variety Music don’t normally write about playlists, nevertheless it’s arduous to not make an exception for Britney Spears’ “I Miss Y2K” assortment at Apple Music.

“I can’t imagine it’s been 20 years since a lot of these songs got here out,” Spears instructed Apple Music. “For me these songs remind me of the time interval when Oops! got here out, which was a particular time for me. I hope you’re keen on them like I do.”

With 30 songs starting from Mariah and Madonna to Santana and Prepare — and of course a heaping dollop of Backstreet, ‘Nsync, and even BBMak — each track on the playlists evokes recollections of flip-phones, floppy discs and CD-Roms.

Spears weighed in with some feedback on the songs and artists. “Mariah is one of the primary causes I began singing…she is just superb. [Always Be My Baby] is one of my favorites by her.” … “[Crazy In Love] actually makes me wish to dance. Who higher to make you wish to dance than Beyonce?!” …

“I nonetheless hearken to [the Dixie Chicks’ ‘Cowboy Take Me Away’]! This track makes me suppose of being exterior ….. and falling in love of course!”

Test it out right here.

I MISS Y2K by Britney Spears