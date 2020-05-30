Britney Spears ‘I Miss Y2K’ Playlist Is a Perfect Storm of Awesome – Variety

General News

May 30, 2020
We at Variety Music don’t normally write about playlists, nevertheless it’s arduous to not make an exception for Britney Spears’ “I Miss Y2K” assortment at Apple Music.

“I can’t imagine it’s been 20 years since a lot of these songs got here out,” Spears instructed Apple Music. “For me these songs remind me of the time interval when Oops! got here out, which was a particular time for me. I hope you’re keen on them like I do.”

With 30 songs starting from Mariah and Madonna to Santana and Prepare — and of course a heaping dollop of Backstreet, ‘Nsync, and even BBMak — each track on the playlists evokes recollections of flip-phones, floppy discs and CD-Roms.

Spears weighed in with some feedback on the songs and artists. “Mariah is one of the primary causes I began singing…she is just superb. [Always Be My Baby] is one of my favorites by her.” … “[Crazy In Love] actually makes me wish to dance. Who higher to make you wish to dance than Beyonce?!” …

“I nonetheless hearken to [the Dixie Chicks’ ‘Cowboy Take Me Away’]! This track makes me suppose of being exterior ….. and falling in love of course!”

Test it out right here.

I MISS Y2K by Britney Spears

  1. Mariah Carey – At all times Be My Child
  2. Madonna – Music
  3. *NSYNC – It’s Gonna Be Me
  4. Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out Of My Head
  5. Ricky Martin – Livin’ La Vida Loca
  6. Santana (feat. Rob Thomas) – Clean
  7. Christina Aguilera – What a Lady Desires
  8. Enrique Iglesias – Bailamos
  9. Beyoncé – Loopy In Love (that includes Jay-z) (single Model)
  10. Jennifer Lopez – Love Don’t Value a Factor
  11. LeAnn Rimes – Can’t Struggle The Moonlight (Graham Stack Radio Edit)
  12. Backstreet Boys – Form of My Coronary heart
  13. BBMAK – Again Right here
  14. Shakira – Every time, Wherever
  15. Prepare – Meet Virginia
  16. Dixie Chicks – Cowboy Take Me Away
  17. Future’s Little one – Say My Title
  18. Usher – My Boo (that includes Alica Keys)
  19. Dido – Right here With Me
  20. Janet Jackson – All For You
  21. Delta Goodrem – Misplaced With out You
  22. Mariah Carey – Heartbreaker (feat. Jay-Z)
  23. Kelly Clarkson – The Bother With Love Is
  24. Tal Bachman – She’s so Excessive
  25. Anastacia – I’m Outta Love (radio Edit)
  26. Mary J Blige – Household Affair
  27. Mandy Moore – I Wanna Be With You
  28. P!nk – There You Go
  29. TLC – No Scrubs
  30. Backstreet Boys – I Need It That Means

