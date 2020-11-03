Britney Spears Insists ‘I am the Happiest I’ve Ever Been’

On the night time earlier than the election, Britney Spears posted a video addressing followers’ issues about her well-being as the authorized proceedings and controversy round her ongoing conservatorship proceed.

“Hello. So I do know that there have been quite a lot of feedback and lots of people saying quite a lot of various things about me, however I simply wish to allow you to guys know that I’m nice,” she stated in the video, which was posted to Instagram early Monday night. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m sending all of you guys quite a lot of prayers, needs and quite a lot of love.”

She adopted with a submit of {a photograph} she stated was a number of months outdated, after which one in every of her dancing by herself to Shaed’s tune “Trampoline,” which, regardless of her feedback about the joys of dancing, is much like a number of she’s posted in current months that escalated issues about her well being.

The singer is in the midst of a authorized try to have her father, Jamie Spears, eliminated as her conservator, a task to which he was appointed in 2008.

Britney’s feedback come amid the ongoing #FreeBritney marketing campaign, which claims that the singer is being managed by Jamie in opposition to her will. The latest improvement, final month, permits Britney to increase her authorized workforce.

He took on the position in the wake of Britney’s very public psychological breakdown in 2007. Extra just lately, performing conservator Jodi Montgomery stepped in to help Spears. He has since hit out at the #FreeBritney motion, likening its supporters to conspiracy theorists.

The singer reportedly requested that he be faraway from the position earlier this 12 months, however his conservator was subsequently prolonged till February 2021.

In September, the singer’s father additionally withdrew his try to rehire property supervisor Andrew Pockets, who Spears stated was “uniquely unsuited” in his first stint working for her.

Pockets labored from 2008 to 2019 in a co-conservator capability, however Britney stated she had “tough budgetary selections going ahead” and couldn’t afford his providers.

Pockets subsequently claimed that the star may very well be below her conservatorship for the remainder of her life.