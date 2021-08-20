Britney Spears Investigated After Alleged Dispute With Worker

Britney Spears is underneath investigation after an worker who labored at her house accused the pop celebrity of hitting her all over a dispute previous this week, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Place of work stated Thursday. Spears’ lawyer has denied the allegation.

The worker filed the document round 10 a.m. native time Monday, however didn’t expose what induced the alleged dispute, a sheriff’s spokesman instructed CBS Information. The employee was once now not injured, they stated, and no arrests were made.



🎬📺 Loose Films and Loose TV Displays! 🎭🎬

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Place of work is investigating the alleged incident and can ahead its findings to the county lawyer’s workplace to resolve whether or not charging the battery is vital.

Britney Spears in 2016. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage by way of Getty

Mathew Rosengart, the pop celebrity’s attorney, denied the allegation Thursday. “That is overly sensational tabloid fodder – not anything greater than a fabricated ‘he stated she stated’ over a mobile phone, and not using a struggle and clearly now not a unmarried damage. Any individual could make an accusation, however this must were close down instantly,” he stated. he. in a commentary to CBS Information.

“It’s to the credit score that the Sheriff’s Place of work itself has said that the incident is classed as a ‘very minor offence…’ and has showed that ‘no accidents have been reported’. If Britney Spears was once now not concerned, it wouldn’t were reported in any respect.”

Spears, 39, has fought in courtroom to regain keep watch over of her existence and fortune in a bid to finish a court-appointed conservatorship that began in 2008.