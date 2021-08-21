Britney Spears Is All Smiles As She Dances In A Sports activities Bra, Athletic Shorts For The Newest Instagram Video

Britney Spears confirmed off her dance strikes on Instagram on Friday.

The 39-year-old musician practiced her strikes in entrance of the digicam whilst dressed in a sports activities bra and shorts along with her hair down. Spears used a flower as a prop right through the video.



The “Poisonous” singer subtitled the message with a unmarried purple rose emoji.

Spears it seems that shared a video in the similar outfit Thursday as she danced to Prince.

Spears has been lively on social media amid her ongoing struggle for the conservatory. The pop singer is locked in a lawsuit along with her father, Jamie, over the last few years as she works to regain regulate of her existence. Previous this month, Jamie mentioned he’ll ultimately step down from his position as curator as soon as a plan is in position.

The “Gimme Extra” singer lately quoted her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake in one in all her social media captions, main enthusiasts to take a position {that a} conceivable collaboration was once at the method.

“K, I’m off JT’s wagon, however should you two teamed up I’d bounce again on it so quickly,” one individual commented at the submit.

The pop singers in the past dated from 1999 to 2002, however by no means launched song in combination. Timberlake and Spears carried out in combination on the Tremendous Bowl XXXV halftime display in 2001.