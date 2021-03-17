Britney Spears, Joe Exotic Documentaries Commissioned by BBC

Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle and Netflix “Tiger King” sensation Joe Exotic are the themes of two contrasting documentaries commissioned by U.Ok. broadcaster BBC Two.

In “Britney” (working title), BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar seeks to uncover the reality behind the conservatorship that pop icon Britney Spears has been held underneath for the final 13 years. A #FreeBritney motion that goals to free the musician from her father Jamie Spears’ conservatorship has been gathering help, and was just lately the main focus of FX documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

Azhar mentioned: “I went to LA searching for the reality of how Britney Spears, one of many greatest pop stars on the planet, ended up in a conservatorship. I discovered myself in a world of legal professionals, superfans and paparazzi and hung out with lots of the individuals who’ve had a entrance row seat in Britney’s life. This movie faucets into the power of the #FreeBritney motion and questions the business, fandom and the legal guidelines that facilitate conservatorships.”

Elsewhere, BAFTA-winning filmmaker Louis Theroux returns to the U.S. with “Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic” (working title), a feature-length documentary revisiting one in every of his most provocative topics — Joseph Maldonado-Passage, higher often called Joe Exotic, as immortalized within the Netflix hit “Tiger King.”

Theroux first met Exotic, now serving time in a federal jail, whereas making his documentary “America’s Most Harmful Pets,” and revisits hours of unseen footage for the present present.

“That is a kind of quintessentially American tales, happening within the heartland of Oklahoma, with a solid of characters virtually too colourful and larger-than-life to be believed,” says Theroux. “I spent eight or 9 days filming on the park again in 2011, over the course of three separate visits. I’d forgotten how a lot we shot till I went again into the footage throughout lockdown. It’s extraordinary how a lot was there. Since then, the story simply obtained stranger and larger, and in going again on the finish of final 12 months I uncovered a real-life drama that took me in instructions I by no means might have anticipated.”

“Britney” will air on BBC Two later this spring. It’s produced by Forest and distributed internationally by Abacus Media Rights. The producer is Laura Kaye and the manager producer is Jeremy Lee. It was commissioned by Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two, and the commissioning editor for BBC Music is Owen Courtney.

“Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic” is produced by Mindhouse Productions. It was commissioned by Holland, and Clare Sillery, BBC head of commissioning, documentaries, historical past and faith. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Emma Loach.