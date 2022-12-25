Britney Spears naked: why the Princess of Pop shows intimate content on her networks

Britney Spears has generated great controversy for her half-naked publications on social networks (Photo: Infobae México / Jovani Pérez)

The name of Pop princess it is a byword for success, music, pop culture, and controversy. since the movement #FreeBritney gave Spears back the freedom of her father’s guardianship of her for 13 years, the singer has experienced for the first time managing unsupervised social media, allowing her to upload photos and videos showing her body and life naked.

Vacations to different paradisiacal beaches in Latin America or her own residence in the United States have been the setting par excellence for the also actress to challenge any type of censorship in Instagrambecause “risque” is one of the things that this social network does not allow due to policy issues on “respectful coexistence between users”.

However, this has not been the only conflict he has faced, since social criticism has divided the public into two camps: the “he is free of his body” and the detractors with “there are spaces and you are a public figure”. Despite her, she continues to upload intimate content, even though this has also caused her to distance herself from her children, Sean Preston y Jaydenand even the reaction of her current husband, Sam Asghari.

“Baby One More Time” was her debut and first international success (Photo: Instagram/@britneyspears)

Although she debuted in the industry as a “girl Disney”, in 1998 the daughter of Lynne y Jamie, dazzled the entertainment world internationally. your theme Baby One More Time it became number one on the most important popularity charts, fame came and, of course, millions of followers and financial gains. The singer since then fell into several scandalous episodes, which lasted over time.

Year 2007 is considered for Pop princess as the worst year in the personal and professional life of Britney Spears, despite the fact that at that time it was released Blackoutpointed out by many as his best album and a “bible” in pop culture, but the context behind it was only the beginning of a story that in his own words he describes as a “nightmare”.

February 16, 2007 was the day the singer, constantly overwhelmed by the media, she shaved her head by herself in a Los Angeles aesthetic. The images went around the world – something that would now be considered viral – in just a few hours while everyone wondered why she had carried out such a show that was seasoned with a shameful attack on a group of paparazzi armed with an umbrella.

Britney Spears suffered a psychiatric outbreak in 2007

This public episode in the life of the interpreter of Oops!…I Did It Again, Gimme More y Pretty Girls -In collaboration with The Rap PrincessIggy Azalea- is considered by more than one as a possible triggering factor in her current posture and behavior, however this was not necessarily the case in her case.

The fame, the siege of the media, the problems with her husband Kevin Federline, the public scrutiny by pointing out that she is a bad mother and the control of her parents, made a whirlwind of situations that were not easy to deal with at the same time, so everything In short, he could make it collapse-

“A determinant as such, no. There are several things, as we psychologists always say. From the outset, an event is not something that can be considered to say if something triggered it or not, it is not a question of a single thing causing it. The fact that I’m doing that kind of thing now is because in a way it’s hardly is proving the freedom that he could not exercise in his past, emphasizing his stage as a teenager,” he said in an interview for infobae the psychologist Gabriela Aranda Villanueva, graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

A similar idea was expressed on social networks by her current husband, Sam Asghari: “Britney is the only person in the world who she is harassed for posting things like this one (total nudity). Personally, I would rather you never post thisbut who am I to control someone who has been under the microscope and has been controlled for most of its life?”.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari celebrated their wedding on June 9, 2022 (Photos: Instagram/@britneyspears)

Under the panorama of virtual criticism that he receives with each publication, he added the importance of understanding, as a fan or user, the fine difference between a personal and professional life, because although Britney Spears is a globally known figure, any decision making affects both spheres of your life.

“It can be exemplified, it is not the same to see women and men on social networks who come to upload photos in a bathing suit, in lingerie and also a person considered a superstar, because they are not a public figure. But in the end it is a criticism that they are taking on their body, which they should not do. How?,why come to judge other people about their body? And well, one could say, so what happens with the ‘common’ girls that the same thing happens to them. The answer would be the same, but with her it is on another scale, just for being a public figure”, he added.

On September 30, 2021, Britney Spears He obtained his freedom after 13 years subjected to to a strong legal guardianship exercised by his father, James Jamie Spears. The court ruling came to endorse what the #FreeBritney movement (Free Britney) had been denouncing for years: that Jamie had taken advantage of his daughter’s psychiatric admission, in 2008, to take charge of her life and her fortune, with an assessment at the end conservatorship at $60 million, and obsessively control every aspect of his existence.

Britney Spears, with her father, James Spears, in a 2006 photo. CHRIS FARINA (CORBIS VIA GETTY)

This background could also be a direct reference for various positions ranging from the indifferent treatment of her by her family -especially by her father- to even the fact that the limitation or not of rules profoundly affected her adult stage. , because being considered before the law as a “minor” person when physically it was, is a great trigger.

“The reality is that always the first limits are given to us by our figures of love. And in this case, his love figure that is the father can be considered as negligent in dealing with her and in context. We are in a world where information and access to social networks is already very easy; there should be parental controls. There has to be some control and knowing what a limit is, although of course, we don’t like limits. But they and discipline in the long run are love because they generate contention,” explained psychologist Verónica Belén Rodríguez Hevia, trained at the Universidad Del Valle de México, in an interview with infobae.

Britney Spears would have been a victim of emotional and psychological violence (Photo: Twitter/@fre_bretney_S)

“In this case, the negligence o to indifference in the face of this type of event, it is also a complicated issue because we are talking about a parental relationship. It’s up to even emotional violencebecause it seems that the father did not pay enough attention, so indifference is also a symptom of emotional and psychological violence”, explained the psychologist Verónica Belén Rodríguez Hevia.

In an interview to Daily Mail, Jamie assured that guardianship “saved her life” to her daughter, and that without it she would not have been able to see her two children again after her divorce: “To protect her and also the children, guardianship was a great tool. Without it, I don’t think she would have gotten the children back,” she stated.

However, this situation caused her to now start a life that she should have lived years ago, as her age and physical and mental development correspond to any human being, something for which all kinds of setbacks or controversial decisions should be considered normal, such as are uploading intimate content to social networks, but being Pop princess society reproaches him.

Britney’s father has assured that “he saved her life” (@britneyspears)

“Now she has the consequences of that part, that her figure that should have been her father should have set limits, put certain restrictions on her. She no longer has that referent and he had to generate it, but being a public figure, well, this life and that environment are not allowed to regenerate in the way that every ‘normal’ person has to do, the process to evolve to mature, to reason, but being a public figure it is in constant motion. In constant agitation, flights, lives, presentations, descents. It does not allow you to have the process of emotional stability, which would normally require me to say no, at this moment I give myself some time, ”she shared.

When everything pointed to the fact that her particular “nightmare” had ended after obtaining the end of parental guardianship and stabilizing her life by marrying Sam Asghari, some leaked videos showed that the artist’s relationship with her adolescent children, Sean Preston16 years old, and Jayden15, is not as good as she has always claimed.

Britney also has child custody issues

“I think mom has had trouble paying attention to us and showing us the same love and I don’t think she has shown Preston enough and I feel really bad about it. We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve had… It’s going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want him to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again,” Preston and Jayden said in an interview for the network. ITV.

In a last intervention by the psychologist trained at the Universidad Del Valle de México, she explained a possible reaction that minors would have, placing main emphasis on the fact that they are not “children”, but adolescents.

“Although they are minors, they are not little 3 or 5 year olds, they are teenagers. Is it so exposed to the comments of friends, because it is a stage where the level of socialization and feeling of belonging is very important for an adolescent and then there is the possibility that there is nothing father that as a child they remember you or that they tell you ‘You already saw to your mom’, ‘Your mom is super pretty’, whatever with other terms that boys of that age use”, he concluded.

Under this scenario in his life, it is unknown if he will return to music REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

What is a reality is that, in the words of the fans and the two specialists interviewed by infobaethere is something that minors will definitely have to deal with: “They will not be able to take away the fact that they are the children of Britney Spears.”

