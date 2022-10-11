Britney Spears recounted how her mother hit her for partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

Britney Spears recounted the night her mother hit her for partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan (Photo: Twitter/@ParisHilton)

Britney Spears stated that his mother Lynne Spearshit her once after a night out with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

The 40-year-old American singer once recounted how her 67-year-old mother slapped her in an Instagram post that she later deleted.

Spears explained that the alleged violent episode was after a night out, and Lynne was apparently upset. And she added that this incident happened after her husband Kevin Federline, the father of her two children, “left her”.

Britney claimed it was the first time someone hit her and said her mother hit her “so strong” that he will never forget, according to Page Six.

“The first time I got slapped was the night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies,” she wrote. “My mom was babysitting Jayden and Preston… Yeah I was partying until 4am and my mom was furious! I walked in, she looked at me and it hit me so hard i will never forget it,” said the singer who was released from her father’s guardianship in November of the year after 13 years under his control.

“Since then, I’ve always wondered what it must feel like to slap someone,” he added. “I guess I’ll never know,” she closed, Britney, suggesting that she never had a similar reaction with anyone around her, or her family, or her friends.

He ended the post with a video of Jennifer Lopez slapping Jane Fonda in a scene from the movie “Monster-In-Law” (“Mother of the Groom”), asking her fans to stay “classy.”

“I’m so sorry for your pain!: Britney Spears’ mother begged her to forgive her

The singer has hurled harsh criticism at her entire family, including Lynne Spears and her sister Jamie for not offering help during her guardianship.

Last week, Lynne apologized to her oldest daughter and begged the singer to unblock her phone number so they could talk. At the time, Britney had said that “a genuine apology would help bring closure” to her family feud.

“I am so sorry for your pain! I’ve been sorry for years!” the 67-year-old wrote in the comments section of Britney’s post.

“I love you so much and I miss you!” he continued and added: “Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that has hurt you!”

A source close to Lynne told Page Six exclusively that Spears’ mother has been “trying, trying to get in touch” with Britney by phone and feels “helpless”, leaving her “with no choice but to turn to social media”.

However, the “Womanizer” singer wasn’t ready to accept her mom’s apology, telling Lynne that “go to hell” before reflecting on the years of trauma he endured under the complicity of his family.

In the post that sparked Lynne’s mea culpa, Britney wrote that his family members “have no conscience whatsoever and really believe in their minds that they have done nothing wrong at all” regarding his conservatorship, which gave his father, Jamie Spears, control of the “Toxic” singer’s personal, medical and financial decisions since February 2008.

A Los Angeles judge rescinded the controversial legal settlement entirely in November 2021, nearly five months after Britney claimed in court that Jamie, 70, had sent her to a mental health facility against her will.

Spears didn’t invite her parents or siblings when she married Sam Asghari in the middle of this year. His children did not attend either.

A person close to Britney said that while Lynne never had a formal conservatorship role like Jamie, the singer is more hurt by “her mother’s inaction because they were always close.”

“No one person defended me! Mom, take your apologies and fuck off!!!” she concluded.

