Britney Spears Requests Jodi Montgomery as Permanent Conservator

Britney Spears’ lawyer has formally requested for Jodi Montgomery to switch Jamie Spears as the conservator of the singer’s particular person.

In courtroom paperwork filed on Tuesday and obtained by Selection, Britney Spears’ lawyer, Samuel Ingham, requested Jamie Spears’ resignation from the function.

“Petitioner has requested the resignation of the present conservator of her particular person, James P. Spears, who quickly relinquished his powers efficient as of September 9, 2019,” the submitting reads. “The inside petition requests his alternative by Jodi Pais Montgomery, who has acted as short-term conservator of her particular person since that date.”

The petition additionally notes that Britney Spears “expressly reserves the appropriate to petition for termination of this conservatorship.”

Jamie Spears quickly stepped down as the singer’s conservator of her particular person attributable to well being causes in September 2019, and has but to renew the function. Jamie Spears nonetheless stays co-conservator of her property together with Bessemer Belief Firm, which was appointed as a co-conservator in November 2020.

If the request is granted, Montgomery would assume everlasting conservatorship of Britney Spears’ particular person, which might give Montgomery management over the singer’s medical remedy. The function would additionally enable Montgomery to “prohibit and restrict guests by any means,” prosecute restraining orders if obligatory and appoint safety guards and different caretakers.

Within the submitting, Ingham cites a 2014 order that claims Britney Spears is incapable “to consent to any type of medical remedy” as one of many causes Montgomery ought to take over as her everlasting conservator.

Ingham first filed to have Jamie Spears faraway from the conservatorship in August 2020. Jamie Spears has been the singer’s conservator since 2008.

The submitting comes within the wake of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which reignited public curiosity in Britney Spears’ conservatorship, with many followers and public figures calling to #FreeBritney.

The following courtroom listening to relating to Britney Spears’ conservatorship will happen on April 27.