Britney Spears Says She Thinks About Having A ‘six Pack’ Like Jennifer Lopez As She Dances Round In New Submit

Britney Spears is having some amusing dancing round.

In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, the 39-year-old pop singer is observed appearing off her strikes to “Pumped up Kicks.” She wore a white sports activities bra and black shorts paired with emblem new tennis sneakers.

Spears integrated a long caption the place she touched on quite a lot of issues together with her new tennis sneakers, receiving recommendation and preserving desires alive.

“So what do you guys do to stay your desires alive ????” Spears started her submit. “Simply curious motive at this level I’m no longer certain it’s a good suggestion to hear recommendation from some folks. The day prior to this I noticed all my tennis sneakers have been long past … I love them as a result of I dance 3 hours maximum days and my toes harm so I put tennis sneakers on so my toes really feel great … smartly all of mine are previous so I ordered 4 new pairs they usually got here in 5 weeks in the past however they have been all too giant so I’ve been with out them for a very long time !!!!”

She persevered: “So after I aroused from sleep the day prior to this and remembered I had none I pulled a Carrie Bradshaw and ordered a number of latest sneakers on-line !!!! My assistants HUMBLING APPROACH why don’t you simply see what you’ll be able to in finding to your closet DID NOT WORK ANYMORE … I selected to BLOW and wager what … my toes are hovering nowadays … I’m no longer gonna forestall purchasing tennis sneakers and heels ever !!!!”

BRITNEY SPEARS’ BOYFRIEND SAM ASGHARI THAT THEY’VE ‘SECRETLY’ BEEN MARRIED FOR YEARS, HAVE TWINS

Spears additionally mentioned she isn’t going to “settle” and “making an allowance for the opposite day I mentioned I think like I’m simply getting right here … THAT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT !!!!” she famous.

Moreover, Spears mentioned with the ability to pressure “on my own” is a “other ballgame.” “It’s been some time since I drove on my own and smartly let’s simply say it’s a DIFFERENT BALLGAME motive I’m no longer certain this stadium is gonna be any place close to The united states !!!!”

She then mentioned her video clip. “This is me dancing to PUMPED UP KICKS after cleansing my REAL lounge without a Tic Toc however an actual grandfather clock that has a hidden door you’ll be able to disguise in … I do know I’m a child at middle !!!! After cleansing my cherry flooring I did my very own model of play and wiped clean with my new PUMPED UP KICKS … actually … and glance I’m flying !!!!”

“Possibly I’ll simply be great and plant right here and stay my desires alive by way of eager about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and consuming ice cream,” Spears concluded on Instagram. “She was once one in every of my favourite singers as a child and I cherished to decorate up as her … and eager about having a six pack like @jlo … Lord she’s so inspiring in her new video !!!! Once more that is me with hope … love … and aim … by way of the best way I do intend on going to the ball once I blank my space.”

Spears has been energetic on social media since her June 23 testimony the place she expressed her need to finish her ongoing conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, has managed her price range in the course of the conservatorship since 2009.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The superstar has been sharing footage and movies of herself with apparently uncensored captions in regards to the method she feels or thinks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The “Child… One Extra Time” singer, 39, was once granted a movement closing week that allowed her to handpick a brand new lawyer after Los Angeles County Awesome Courtroom Pass judgement on Brenda Penny licensed the resignation of Sam Ingham, her court-appointed attorney of 13 years, and signed off on his substitute — Mathew Rosengart , a former federal prosecutor who was once decided on by way of Spears.

Fox Information’ Julius Younger contributed to this file.