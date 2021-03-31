Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ Over ‘Framing’ Documentary

Britney Spears has damaged her silence on the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.

In an Instagram submit on Tuesday that options her dancing to Aerosmith’s “Loopy,” Spears addressed the doc for the primary time, writing that she hasn’t watched it however was “embarrassed” by the elements she did see and “cried for 2 weeks.”

“I didn’t watch the documentary however from what I did see of it I used to be embarrassed by the sunshine they put me in,” Spears wrote. “I cried for 2 weeks and nicely …. I nonetheless cry generally!!!!”

Earlier within the submit, Spears mirrored on how she has been judged harshly by the media throughout her profession, and stated she nonetheless is “until at the present time.”

“My life has at all times been very speculated …watched … and judged actually my entire life !!!” Spears wrote. “For my sanity I want to bop to @iamstevent each night time of my life 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 to really feel wild and human and alive !!! I’ve been uncovered my entire life performing in entrance of individuals 😳😳😳 !!! It takes a variety of power to TRUST the universe along with your actual vulnerability trigger I’ve at all times been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I nonetheless am until at the present time 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 !!!! Because the world retains on turning and life goes on we nonetheless stay so fragile and delicate as individuals !!!”

Nonetheless, Spears ended her message on a lighter be aware, writing that “each day dancing” brings her pleasure and that she’s not “right here to be good.”

Although Spears didn’t take part within the documentary, “Framing Britney Spears” took a deep dive into the media’s portrayal of the singer and the occasions that led to her conservatorship beneath her father, Jamie Spears, in 2008. The documentary, which was produced by the New York Instances and Left/Proper Productions, helped to reignite the #FreeBritney motion, which hopes to see Spears launched from the conservatorship.

In an interview with Selection in February, “Framing Britney Spears” director and producer Samantha Stark stated she tried adamantly to contact Spears to take part within the documentary, however was in the end uncertain if her request ever reached the singer.

“We tried each which solution to get a smoke sign to Britney in regards to the documentary, however there’s such a decent circle round her that we don’t know if she acquired these requests or not,” Stark stated. “We didn’t get a ‘no’ from her. We by no means acquired something from her.”

Spears has made it clear that she not needs for Jamie to be her conservator, and filed for Jodi Montgomery to turn out to be the everlasting conservator of her individual final week. The following court docket listening to relating to her conservatorship is ready for April 27.

See the total submit under.