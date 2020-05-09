Britney Spears Surprises Fans With New Cover for 2016’s ‘Glory’ – Variety

Whether or not it’s pandemic boredom, slavish dedication or a mix of each, followers of a few of pop music’s high divas have been amusing themselves these days by launching social media campaigns to get their favourite singers’ much less revered albums to the highest of the obtain charts, years after the actual fact. It occurred when Mariah Carey’s “lambs” drove her 2008 album “E=MC2” to the highest of the iTunes album gross sales chart in late April, carefully adopted by Madonna’s devotees doing the identical for 1994’s “Bedtime Tales.”

On Could 3, it was Britney Spears’ flip. Her most trustworthy followers rallied to get the 2016 album “Glory” to the highest of the iTunes album rankings, and she or he thanked them, releasing a video message that acknowledged the weirdness of the chart resurgence and mentioned, “I do not know what occurred, however due to you, I’m having one of the best day ever.”

How good a day, or week? Adequate that she apparently determined to provide followers a deal with — and/or additional goose gross sales of the long-dormant catalog album — by switching the official cowl artwork that seems with it on digital companies. Gone is the uninteresting, up-to-the-chin lacy look within the head shot that initially fronted “Glory.” Instead now’s a provocative full physique shot of a largely unclothed Spears, laying again on the ground of the desert alongside a large prop chain.

Britney Spears’ 2020 “Glory” paintings

Fans, a lot of whom hated the blandness of the earlier “Glory” cowl, have been in addition to themselves on the swap to the lounging desert shot by Dave LaChappelle, identified for his artsiness in addition to kinkiness, who has labored with Spears relationship again to her early days however has sometimes had his concepts for her rejected or censored. The present shot is claimed to be the one which was initially deliberate for the album earlier than it was determined that one thing much less racy would higher swimsuit Spears as she went by means of private trials on the time.

Of the swap, sources say that “she simply kinda did it on her personal” as a option to thank followers for re-supporting “Glory,” which was critically praised however commercially disappointing.

Fans are actually clamoring to ask {that a} shelved music video for “Make Me” from that venture get a belated launch, too, whereas they’re on a roll.