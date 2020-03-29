General News

Britons on virus-hit ship wait for Panama Canal green light

March 29, 2020
Passengers on cruise liner the place four died and its sister ship hope to be flying home rapidly

A great deal of cruise ship passengers, loads of them British, on a commute the place four folks have died from Covid-19 are confined to their cabins anticipating the go-ahead to go all through the Panama Canal.

Dozens have fallen sick on the Zaandam cruise ship, which was once stranded off the Pacific coast of Panama after plenty of Latin American nations refused to let it into port. Some passengers had been transferred to a second ship – the Rotterdam – on Saturday night.

