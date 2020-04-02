Britons step out to clap for key workers for second week in a row – video

Different folks up and down the country stood at their entrance doorways, out of doorways their house home windows, on balconies in prime rises for the second one week in a row, to clap, cheer and bang pots and pans for those working on the frontline throughout the battle in opposition to coronavirus. The highest minister, Boris Johnson, who stays to be in self-isolation, stepped out of No 10 to enroll in throughout the clapping

Pots, pans, interest: Britons clap their fortify for NHS workers as soon as extra

Proceed learning…

