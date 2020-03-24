Britons stranded in Bali call for UK evacuation flights as coronavirus cuts routes

Some travellers suggested they could be caught for months as a results of transit nations received’t settle for passengers from Indonesia

British nationals caught on the Indonesian trip island of Bali are calling on the govt to hold them home, announcing they face the prospect of being trapped for months due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Two travellers suggested the Mum or dad that they’d tried to observe Worldwide Office suggestion to return home immediately due to the escalating seriousness of the Covid-19 outbreak, finest to succeed in at Bali’s Denpasar airport and learn they wouldn’t have the flexibility to board flights due to shuttle restrictions in nations in which they transit.

