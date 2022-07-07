Brittney Griner, from becoming one of the most dominant basketball players in history to being imprisoned in Russia: “I’m terrified”

Griner, with the gold medal he won just a year ago at the Tokyo Olympics (REUTERS / Brian Snyder)

From a dream to a nightmare. This could summarize what he has lived and what he is living Brittney Griner, the world basketball star who is being criminally tried in Russia for drug smuggling. The American pivot who was world and Olympic champion -twice- was arrested on February 17 after customs agents at the Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow, found virtual cigarette cartridges containing cannabis oil, a prohibited substance in that country. . Since that day, they say, the star of Phoenix Mercury has lived an ordeal for more than 140 days in prison. 31 years old and 2m06, Griner faces a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale drug transportation. There is pessimism in the player’s environment and among international law specialists about a favorable resolution of the case, with the exchange of prisoners between countries becoming the most viable option. At the moment of Russia in the world concert, because of the bad relations with the United States and because of the harsh local criminal system, where less than 1% of the accused are acquitted.

Griner is appearing in handcuffs at the Khimki court, in the suburbs of Moscow, after the court extended the basketball player’s detention for another six months. The player had taken advantage of the recess in the WNBA -the women’s NBA- to sign a high contract in Russia – one million dollars, four times more than in the USA – with the UGMK of Yekaterinburg, and was returning to his country, just a week before Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Relations between the Kremlin and the White House are at their worst since the Cold War, after the Russian government denounced US arms supplies to Ukraine, the country invaded by the Kremlin.

At first, the player’s environment took a low profile in the hope of a quick resolution. But in May the situation took a different turn, when the US State Department classified Griner’s detention as “unjust” and transferred oversight of the case to a special presidential envoy for international hostage affairs. For now, she took advantage of Independence Day in the United States, this July 4, to send him a heartbreaking letter to President Joe Biden. “I am sitting here in a Russian prison, alone, with my thoughts, without the protection of my wife, my family, my friends, without my Olympic jersey or any of my achievements. I am terrified that it will have to be like this forever, ”she wrote before speaking directly to the president. “I am aware that you are dealing with many things, but please do not forget about me and the other detainees. Please do everything you can to get us home, ”she begged him, just on a very special day because of what it means.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those men who fought for our freedom, including my father, who is a veteran of the Vietnam War. It pains me to think how I normally celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year,” he commented. From Phoenix, her companions went further, especially Sophie Cunningham. “If this happened to LeBron James or Tom Brady, there would be news about them every day. But with her it is not like that. It is not like this. There must be a consistent message until she comes home ”, she requested, making it clear that there is a difference in treatment because she is a female athlete…

From the White House they assure that Biden is closely following the case and there has been talk of an exchange of prisoners, like the one that happened in April, when Trevor Reed, a student sentenced to nine years for resisting arrest, returned to the country in exchange for a Russian pilot (Konstantin Yaroshenko) sentenced to 20 years in the USA for drug trafficking. There has been speculation in Russia that Griner could now be traded for Viktor Bout, the arms dealer nicknamed The Merchant of Death, who is serving a 25-year sentence for conspiring to kill US citizens. Of course, in the USA they do not see with good eyes that an athlete who “could have made a mistake” is exchanged for a murderer like Bout.

Others have suggested that she could be traded alongside Paul Whelan, a former Navy director. and security serving a 16-year sentence for an espionage conviction that the United States has repeatedly described as a setup. “My priority is that Americans who are illegally detained in Russia return to the country in some way. I will not give details, I will only say that it is an absolute priority”, admitted Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States. Russian spokesman Dmitri Peskov denied that Griner is “a hostage” and recalled that “there are many countries” where the introduction of narcotics is severely prosecuted by law. “His arrest of her cannot be motivated by something political, but by the possession of prohibited substances that contained narcotics,” he added.

Brittney Griner, one of the most dominant players in history

For now, legal scholars say any trade will require Griner to first be convicted and sentenced, and then seek a presidential pardon. For that there is still a long way to go … Griner, who has not even been able to speak on the phone with his wife, Cherelle, avoided giving testimony in court. Neither to admit his guilt nor to defend his innocence. He only stated that he is fine and that the greatest difficulties are not knowing the language and the impossibility of training. Elizabeth Rood, chargé d’affaires of the American Embassy in Moscow, was at his side.

Griner, there is no doubt, is living a nightmare that he never expected. Especially because at this time of her life she was enjoying herself like never before, after a lot of effort that had placed her in the world elite. She was born in October 1990, as the youngest of three children of a couple formed by a military man (Draymond Griner, a Marine who spent 35 years working in a sheriff’s office in Houston) and a housewife (Sandra). From a very young age, she stood out for the height inherited from her parents, she was inclined towards volleyball and soccer. But, at the age of 12, she decided to try basketball, basically due to the insistence of those who were shocked by her size and imposing physique. “Fortunately, I was always comfortable with my height. Some girls, when they’re tall, have a hard time dealing with that. It happened to me the other way around. When I started to grow, I didn’t want it to stop… ”, she says, who in four years of organized basketball grew 24 centimeters until she reached 2m06.

When he started playing in high school Nimitz was 1m82 tall and, despite lacking experience in the sport, in the first season he averaged 10.2 points, impacting everyone. By the second he was already attending practices for the high school men’s team and training with American football trainers seeking to improve the power of his legs and thus be able to aspire to dump her, his dream. Something that he would achieve, with one and two hands, forwards and backwards, just two years later, when he went on to measure 1m96. He even proved to do it effortlessly, in practices and games, when trailblazers like Lisa Leslie — the first WNBA slam dunk — and Candance Parker had to do it on the run. She became a sensation on Youtube, her dunks had millions of views and even Shaq O’Neal wanted to meet her…

At age 18, in 2009, Griner became a great mix between technical and physical abilities to be the No. 1 prospect in the country. Baylor coach Kim Mukey, the only person in history to win titles as a player, assistant and coach, described as a “blessing” that Griner signed the letter of intent to play in this university that she directed. “Brittney has things that we haven’t seen before. Cheryl Miller and Candance Parker changed the game, but there have been others like them. There is hardly anything like Griner like it,” analyzed Mark Lewis, an analyst at ESPN with experience for 23 years as a women’s assistant. It refers to the number of things she can do to dominate a game, be it scoring, rebounding and blocks. Forward and backward, in attack and defense. She “she has the size, she has the wingspan, she has the speed. She jumps, she has good hands and defensively she is impressive”, she argues. Griner, for instance, was able to put up 25 blocks in a first NCAA game.

Brittney Griner entering the courthouse in Russia

Thus it became the First female college basketball player to score 2,000 points and block 500 shots. In 2013, the three-time All American was named the Player of the Year by the AP agency (she averaged 23.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.1 blocks) and the Most Outstanding Player of the Final 4. That same year, the Phoenix Mercury chose her in the first place in the WNBA draft and two days later, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, he made an impact again by publicly declaring himself homosexual. “It has not been easy. Always being harassed for being different, whether it’s because of my height or my sexuality,” she admitted.

A month later, in his debut, in addition to adding 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, he had the first dunk in the WNBA in five years… From then on he became one of the most dominant players in history, achieving seven elections to the All-Star Game, being champion of the competition and also achieving two gold medals with her country. Now, from May 6, she should be playing in a new season of the women’s NBA. In fact, at the end of last month the tournament chose her for the All Star – which should be played on the 10th in Chicago – honorably. But, of course, the dream turned into a nightmare for Griner. From one day to another. How will she end?

KEEP READING:

The secrets of Shaquille O’Neal’s fortune: how he managed to earn more money than when he shone in the NBA and why he doesn’t share it with his children