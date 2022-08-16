Brittney Griner, US basketball star, appealed her nine-year prison sentence handed down by the Russian Justice

Brittney Griner, escorted at a court hearing outside Moscow (Reuters)

The defense team Brittney Grinerthe American basketball star jailed for nine years in Russia on drug charges, appealed his conviction for drug possession and traffickingsaid this Monday to Reuters Griner’s attorney, Maria Blagovolina.

Griner, who had played for a Russian club, was detained at a Moscow airport on February 17 after cannabis vape cartridges were found in his luggage.

He pleaded guilty to the charges, but said he had committed an “honest mistake” entering Russia with cannabis oil, which is illegal in the country. She was sentenced on August 4.

Griner’s legal team explained that the appeal would likely take up to three months to resolve. According to Russian officials, all legal avenues must be exhausted before a possible exchange can be discussed.

The US government claims that Griner was wrongfully detained. He has offered to trade her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer. serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

Viktor Bout (Reuters/archivo)

“The talks on the very sensitive issue of an exchange (of prisoners) are taking place through the channels designated by our presidents,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The names cited by the American press “are effectively being taken into consideration. Russia has long sought the release of Viktor Bout”, added the director of the North American department of Russian diplomacy, Alexander Darchiev, in an interview published this Saturday by the Russian press agency Tass.

It was the first time that Moscow confirmed the existence of talks about a possible prisoner exchange in which Viktor Bout would enter. The negotiations accelerated after the sentence in early August of the basketball player Griner to nine years in prison.

Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States. His life inspired the movie “Lord of War,” in which Nicolas Cage plays a cynical arms dealer.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has pointed out that Griner’s ruling highlights the Russian government’s “use of unlawful detention to further its own agenda by using individuals as political pawns”.

