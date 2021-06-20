Bro Daddy Film (2022) Solid, Roles, Staff, Free up Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Bro Daddy Movie (2022) Cast, Roles, Crew, Release Date, Story, Trailer, Posters

Bro Daddy Film (2022) Solid, Roles, Staff, Free up Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters

Bro Daddy is a Malayalam language film. The film liberate date is 7 Might 2022. It has Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and many others within the solid.

The plot revolves across the lifetime of a circle of relatives guy. Sudden occasions occur of their space. The brother and father come to a decision to take at the demanding situations. Will they be capable to live to tell the tale and stay the circle of relatives protected?

Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran
Style: Crime, Mystery, Motion
Language: Malayalam
Free up Date: 7 Might 2022

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here