Bro Daddy Film (2022) Solid, Roles, Staff, Free up Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters

Bro Daddy is a Malayalam language film. The film liberate date is 7 Might 2022. It has Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and many others within the solid.

The plot revolves across the lifetime of a circle of relatives guy. Sudden occasions occur of their space. The brother and father come to a decision to take at the demanding situations. Will they be capable to live to tell the tale and stay the circle of relatives protected?

Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Style: Crime, Mystery, Motion

Language: Malayalam

Free up Date: 7 Might 2022