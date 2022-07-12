Broadband internet on your yacht in the middle of the Pacific: Elon Musk launches Starlink Marine, for ‘only’ $5,000 a month

Starlink is the project of SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company, to provide broadband Internet access globally and via satellite. This service, which can already be booked in Spain (where it has already experienced its first price increase), is designed to provide connectivity to environments where cable operators do not usually reach: from rural areas to countries at war.

However, the two examples above have something in common: they are In mainland. However, a priori, this should not be a limitation for Starlink, which, after all, operates from outer space. Certainly, there are not many potential users who might be interested in accessing from another environment. But most of them also have something else in common: they are rich.

A few weeks ago, Starlink launched a similar package for motorhomes for only €124… but in this case it is not intended to connect with the vehicle on the move

With 350 Mb per second, downwind at full sail, it doesn’t go fast, it flies…

And it is that both the great merchant ships like oil rigs, through millionaires with yachts who do not want to stop using their subscriptions to streaming platforms while sailing the ocean with their yachts, all of them are willing to pay a lot of money in exchange for enjoying high-speed Internet at sea.

And it is that Starlink has just announced (without big announcements or events) the launch of its Starlink Maritime tariff. Its cost? $5,000 a month (service can be paused at any time) for 350Mbps speed.

Although, of course, to that we must add another $10,000 for the receiving team that users must install on the roof or on the deck of the boat… and the installation itself, shipping, maintenance, taxes…

“From merchant ships to oil rigs and premium yachts, Starlink Maritime allows you to connect from the most remote waters around the world, just as you would in the office or at home”

Musk himself recently came out in defense of your company’s pricing policy, alleging that they are high-performance dual terminals, which is “important for staying connected in rough seas and heavy storms”as well as to resist corrosion from seawater.

“Obviously we’re talking about ‘premium’ pricing, but it’s still much cheaper and faster than the alternatives. At SpaceX we were paying $150,000 a month for a much worse connection to our ships!”

If you are one of those users with Internet in the middle of the Pacific, know that the cost of Starlink when you return to settle on the mainland in Spain it is much more affordable: ‘only’ €699 for installation and €108 per month for the service.

Via | JV Tech

Image | Based on original by Brunobuisson