Broadcast Series Order Volume Plummets by More Than 50% – Variety

Like just about all elements of the leisure trade, the amount of broadcast sequence orders took an enormous hit this yr on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic shut down the normal pilot season, with nearly no pilots finishing manufacturing. However now with the published networks making their sequence orders for the 2020-2021 season, the true impression is taking form.

On the time of publication, 15 new exhibits have been picked up for subsequent season throughout the 5 networks. That represents a dropoff of 58% the 36 new exhibits ordered in 2019 and 2018.

The variety of new broadcast present orders has been trending downward for a while, however a drop of this magnitude is staggering. (For context, simply 5 years in the past in 2015 the variety of broadcast sequence ordered was 49.) And as has been custom for the previous a number of years, main stars and well-known IP drove nearly all of pickups.

Together with this drop in sequence orders comes modifications to the autumn schedule as properly. NBC, CBS, and ABC have all launched schedules assuming manufacturing will have the ability to resume earlier than the autumn. Fox and The CW have launched fall schedules that rely closely on acquired programming and holding exhibits meant for this season till September, whereas planning to launch most of their scripted originals beginning in early 2021.

Networks and studios have for a while been trying to disrupt the normal pilot-season cycle. ABC practices what it now calls second cycle, during which the community develops exhibits yr spherical. NBC additionally introduced just lately they are going to movie a number of of their pilots from this yr off cycle for potential decide ups.

So the query then turns into will this yr be a blip on the radar or the brand new regular for the broadcasters?

“I believe the trade isn’t going to know what works and what doesn’t work till we get to the opposite facet of this,” says Kevin Levy, govt vice chairman of program planning, scheduling and acquisitions at The CW. “So, we’re all working our method by way of it. It has actually given us a chance to guage the normal method of doing enterprise and affords us an opportunity to experiment with some new issues. I’m positive there will likely be some efficiencies we uncover by way of this course of however we’re nonetheless within the early levels of it.”

Two different TV executives who spoke with Variety echoed Levy’s feedback. They each stated they count on taking pictures issues exterior the pilot season window and extra straight-to-series orders to develop into the norm, with the pandemic giving change an surprising push ahead.

The CW was the one community that truly noticed its variety of sequence orders improve year-to-year. The community picked up 4 exhibits for subsequent season in comparison with final yr’s three. Among the many new exhibits have been Jared Padalecki’s reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “Superman & Lois,” each of which have been ordered straight-to-series earlier than the pandemic hit. The opposite two are “Republic of Sarah” and a reboot of “Kung Fu.”

Fox noticed the heaviest drop off year-to-year, selecting up three exhibits this yr versus 10 final yr. Fox gave an early dedication to “Name Me Kat” starring “Huge Bang Principle” alum Mayim Bialik with Jim Parsons govt producing. Elsewhere, Fox had already given out sequence orders to the animated comedies “The Nice North” and “Housebroken” forward of the pandemic.

ABC ordered simply two exhibits this yr — the drama “Huge Sky” from David E. Kelley and comedy “Name Your Mom” from Kari Lizer with Kyra Sedgwick starring. “Huge Sky” was ordered straight-to-series earlier than the shutdown. Final yr ABC ordered six new sequence..

CBS has picked up three exhibits this yr, with the community having ordered eight final yr. This yr’s pickups are the “Equalizer” reboot starring Queen Latifah, the Clarice Starling sequence from Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and the Chuck Lorre multi-cam “B Constructive.” “B Constructive” was the one pilot that accomplished filming earlier than the shutdown.

NBC went from 9 orders final yr to 3 this yr. It ought to be famous although that one of many 9 final yr was “Regulation & Order: Hate Crimes,” which was shelved on the community, whereas one other was “The Kenan Present,” which was rolled to the 2020-2021 season. This yr, NBC picked up the comedies “Younger Rock” and “Mr. Mayor” forward of the shutdown, whereas “Regulation & Order: Organized Crime” was picked up proper after the shutdown began. In line with sources, NBC might additionally decide up the drama pilot “Particles,” with negotiations presently ongoing.

With elevated competitors from cable and streaming not slowing up any time quickly, and other people beneath quarantine determined for recent content material, the broadcasters discover themselves at a crossroads the likes of which the leisure trade has by no means seen.