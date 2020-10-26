Broadcasting personality Frank Bough has died, aged 87

An unique presenter on BBC Breakfast Time and considered one of Britain’s most acquainted TV personalities Frank Bough has died, aged 87.

In line with the BBC, Bough died in a care residence final Wednesday.

Born in Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent, Bough received a scholarship to Oxford College and served within the Royal Tank Regiment earlier than his information profession started. He graduated from BBC’s regional programme Information at Six, later to be renamed Look North, to turn into a presenter on Sportview in 1964, transferring on to turn into precept host on iconic Saturday Afternoon sports activities present Grandstand for 15 years from 1968 to 1983.

In 1983 he was concerned within the launch of the BBC’s Breakfast Time, earlier than quitting in 1987 to current the Vacation programme.

Bough’s profession and legacy had been overshadowed by an exposé within the Information of the World in 1988 that he used cocaine and name women. He was sacked quickly after by the BBC.

The sensational story reverberated within the media and wider society for a while and was recounted in a 2003 Channel 4 documentary, Snorting Coke on the BBC.

He mentioned, memorably, of the exposé: “It was a short however appalling interval in my life. Don’t condemn my whole profession for a short episode I remorse.”

Many have paid respect to the presenter for his enduring profession and his steadiness within the troublesome artwork of dwell tv presenting.

RIP Frank Bough, 87.

Star of Grandstand, Nationwide and Breakfast Time.

His profession was ruined by scandal, however he was one of many nice dwell TV presenters. Unhappy information. pic.twitter.com/nX646ByqOp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 25, 2020

Former colleague Gary Russell posted that “I labored day by day with Frank Bough on Breakfast Time and by no means discovered him something however humorous, affable, variety and well mannered and above all skilled. He was at all times good to me. RIP”.

Sky’s Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling hoped that the scandal wouldn’t be the only real cause Bough was remembered.

I met Frank Bough after I was a younger reporter. He was variety, useful and beneficiant along with his time. His sensible profession was blighted by scandal however I hope individuals will bear in mind how superb a broadcaster he was. One of many absolute best within the enterprise. — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) October 25, 2020

Veteran information anchor Nick Owen tweeted: “RIP Frank Bough. I regarded him as the final word broadcaster who mixed information and sport brilliantly. Regardless of the scandals that broke round him, he was an inspiration to me after I began in television greater than 40 years in the past.”

Bough additionally offered the BBC’s Sports activities Assessment of the Yr, which later turned Sports activities Personality of the Yr, for 18 years.

He continued to work as a presenter till 1998, however his profession by no means recovered to the heights of earlier many years.