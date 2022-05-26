Broadcom announces a record purchase in the history of software: it will pay 61,000 million dollars for VMware

Broadcom has just announced that it will acquire VMware for around $61 billion. This amount makes this acquisition one of the largest in software history and furthers Broadcom’s strategy to build a leading global company. in infrastructure technology.

Additionally, Broadcom Software Group will rebrand and operate as VMware. The new VMware, as part of Broadcom, will offer enterprise customers software that seeks to give “flexibility to address the most complex IT infrastructure challenges.

Broadcom is a company that designs, develops and supplies infrastructure and semiconductor software solutions. VMware is enterprise software and cloud expert. It is widely recognized for its virtualization technology, an innovation that positively transformed x86 server-based computing.

Today, VMware’s multicloud portfolio spans application modernization, cloud management, cloud infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces anywhere. after the closing of the transaction, Broadcom Software Group will rebrand and operate as VMwareincorporating Broadcom’s existing infrastructure and security software solutions as part of an expanded VMware portfolio.

The combined company will provide enterprise customers with an expanded platform of critical infrastructure solutions: from the data center, to any cloud and to edge computing.