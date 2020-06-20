Broadway Black Hosts Inaugural Antonyo Awards with Juneteenth Ceremony – Variety

Six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald added to her trophy case on Friday evening, choosing up a win on the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a celebration of Black theater artists.

“Let’s rejoice with one another,” McDonald stated, accepting her award for greatest actor in a play on Broadway earlier than the digital viewers of theatergoers. “We’ve got a lot to be pleased with in our group, so let’s maintain one another up and transfer ahead.”

Introduced by the Broadway Black group, the Antonyo Awards ceremony stepped right into a Tony-less 12 months to exalt the very best of Black theater, nearly. “The Antonyo Awards search to fill the hole between black expertise and public acknowledgement,” government producer Drew Shade stated in the course of the present. “Not in competitors however within the spirit of group and celebration, we uplift Black theater artists as a result of our lives matter and our artwork issues.”

The award ceremony — which gave out anticipated prizes, like greatest actor, play, musical and revival trophies, in addition to just a few novel awards, like greatest quarantine content material — featured a bunch of Broadway names and friends, together with McDonald, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, LaChanze, and Chuck Cooper. “It’s like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Tony evening and the NAACP Picture Awards rolled into one,” quipped Michael Benjamin Washington, who gained for greatest solo efficiency.

In current weeks, the theater business, like many others, has been compelled to see and deal with the systemic racism inside its operation, and the Antonyo Awards, broadcast stay, had been pushed by that spirit of change. “Toni Morrison as soon as wrote, ‘No person was minding us, so we minded ourselves,’” stated playwright Donja R. Love, who accepted a particular Langston Hughes Award. “And this second is a mighty minding of self.”

Since anti-racism protests have gripped the nation, BIPOC theater makers have condemned energy dynamics between white theater homeowners and Black artists, referred to as out the tokenization of BIPOC actors on stage, and circulated a 16,000-member petition to put in the Apollo Theater as a Broadway home. “There’s a motion afoot in our nation and the world, and it’s doing what we try to do within the theater,” stated 16-time Broadway alum Cooper, who accepted an award for lifetime achievement. “That’s to advertise empathy and to take action in a collaborative effort, and it’s the social justice motion, the younger individuals out within the streets world wide, who’re the vanguard of this necessary, very important work.”

Notably, the ceremony was held on Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the official finish of slavery in America 155 years in the past. The vacation has all the time been about storytelling — about remembering the establishment of slavery to maintain alive the very important significance of freedom — so it was pure to honor Black theater, McDonald defined. “For Black artists, discovering a house in musicals is crucial,” she stated. “Our tales are highly effective. Our songs are wonderful, and our persons are unstoppable. The magic of telling tales is a legacy that we, as Black individuals, should shield fiercely.”

With that resolve, the ceremony matched the painful recognition of continued inequality with the cheerful exaltation of free expression. Sasha Allen sang the “Black Nationwide Anthem,” “Elevate Each Voice and Sing.” Medleys of milestone Black musicals had been carried out and favourite monologues from Black performs had been learn. A Black vaudeville-style faucet battle performed out over Zoom and Shireen Pimentel, “West Facet Story’s” present Maria, gave a graduation deal with for Black youth.

For her lead position in Kenny Leon’s all-Black “A lot Ado About Nothing,” Danielle Brooks took residence an award for greatest actor in a play off-Broadway. “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” gained greatest musical, and its star, Adrienne Warren took residence greatest musical actor. Finest Play went to “BLKS” and the Public Theater’s manufacturing of “for coloured women who’ve thought of suicide / when the rainbow is enuf” took residence greatest revival.

“Black resilience is what pushes popular culture, artwork tradition, and American tradition ahead in a rustic that doesn’t need us to be resilient,” summed “Jagged Little Capsule’s” Celia Rose Gooding, accepting her award for greatest featured actor in a musical, whereas her mom, Tony-award winner LaChanze additionally took residence a trophy for greatest actor in an off-Broadway musical.

“As a Black girl it’s so laborious to search out areas that remember you as probably the most genuine model of your self,” she stated, including off-air, “Antonyos on the Apollo?!? YES PLEASE.”

Watch the total ceremony within the video above and see under for the total record of winners:

Finest Musical

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Play

“BLKS” by Aziza Barnes

Finest Revival

“For Coloured Women Who Have Thought-about Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

Finest Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Adrienne Warren, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Finest Actor in a Play on Broadway

Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny within the Clair de Lune”

Finest Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

LaChanze, “The Secret Lifetime of Bees”

Finest Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Danielle Brooks, “A lot Ado About Nothing”

Finest Featured Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Capsule”

Finest Featured Actor in a Play on Broadway

Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”

Finest Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

Jasmine Cephas Jones, “Cyrano”

Finest Featured Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Okwui Okpokwasili, “For Coloured Women Who Have Thought-about Suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf”

Finest Solo Efficiency

Michael Benjamin Washington, “Fires within the Mirror”

Finest E book

Michael R. Jackson, “A Unusual Loop”

Finest Unique Rating

“The Secret of Life Bees”

Finest Director

Lileana Blain-Cruz, “Anatomy of A Suicide”

Finest Choreography

Camille A. Brown, “For Coloured Women Who Have Dedicated Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

Finest Lighting Design

Allen Lee Hughes, “A Troopers Play”

Finest Scenic Design

Lawrence E. Moten III, “Native Son”

Finest Sound

Rucyl Frison, “Anatomy of a Suicide”

Finest Costumes

Toni-Leslie James, “For Coloured Women Who Have Thought-about Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

Finest Hair & Wig Design

Nikiya Mathis, “For Coloured Women Who Have Thought-about Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

Finest Orchestrations

“Skinfolk: An American Present”

Finest Quarantine Content material

Daniel J. Watts, The Jam IG Dwell