Broadway League, Unions Reach Emergency Coronavirus Relief Agreement

The Broadway League and the Unions of Broadway have reached an emergency aid settlement to help Broadway actors and crew members after the coronavirus pandemic pressured all Broadway exhibits to go darkish.

The settlement implies that Broadway staff will obtain pay and medical health insurance throughout the present suspension of all Broadway exhibits, that are at present scheduled to remain closed till April 12.

“The leaders of our {industry} have been working tirelessly with our companions on the unions to forge an settlement that may tackle lots of the wants of our staff throughout this disaster. We’re a neighborhood that cares about one another, and we’re happy that we will provide some aid,” stated Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a press release. “As soon as we’re previous this difficult second, we sit up for welcoming everybody again to our theatres to expertise one of the best of dwell leisure collectively as soon as once more.”

“We’re grateful to have the ability to inform our members that the {industry} got here collectively to supply some compensation throughout this horrible time,” St. Martin added. “Broadway wants to come back again and dealing collectively is the easiest way to make that occur.”

All through the previous week, there’s been requires legislative aid for employees within the leisure {industry}, which has come to a close to standstill within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In a visitor column for Selection, Rep. Adam Schiff requested Congress to assist all employees in leisure. Martin echoed that, saying, “Now Congress should do its half for arts and leisure employees on Broadway and past to make sure they’ve entry to unemployment insurance coverage and well being care throughout this industry-wide shutdown.”