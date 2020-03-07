Broadway Reacts to Coronavirus Outbreak

Maintain calm and Bob Dylan on.

Coronavirus fears could also be on everyone’s minds proper now, however the present went on Thursday evening for “Lady From the North Nation.”

Hugs, handshakes and a few elbow bumps have been shared on the star-studded opening of the present, a jukebox musical impressed by Dylan’s tune catalog, on the Belasco Theatre.

“I’m actually in rehearsal for play. We’ve been in rehearsal for 3 days. The considered rehearsing for one thing that nobody would even get to see [because of coronavirus] is heartbreaking,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson informed Selection about his upcoming ‘Take Me Out,” which begins previews on March 31. “I actually hope that doesn’t occur. It’s scary time and I hope that we’re all taking precautions to preserve us wholesome. It’s time to come collectively and handle each other.”

Jesse Eisenberg stated, “I’m a hypochondriac. If I made choices, nothing would occur anyplace. I’m going to Colorado tomorrow and California after which Bosnia. I don’t know if they’re going to cancel something.”

At the moment eleven new instances have been confirmed for COVID-19 in New York state, bringing the overall variety of people contaminated to 22 and the overall in New York Metropolis to 4.

The Broadway League issued an announcement on their web site to their 700-plus members of theatre house owners and operators, producers, presenters, and basic managers in North American cities that they’re, “carefully monitoring this evolving scenario on behalf of the Broadway group.”

The “North Nation” forged and crew, together with Mare Winningham, Luba Mason, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Marc Kudisch, and Austin Scott, celebrated the opening at an after-party at Bryant Park Grill.

Overlooking the grand setting, Sprawl informed Selection in regards to the standing ovation the present obtained on the curtain name, “It felt superb. It has been a very long time coming. My largest factor was simply to be current and within the second and to soak all of it in.”

She additionally stated producers have carried out precautions on the theater to assist the corporate keep wholesome through the coronavirus outbreak. “Now we have hand sanitizer in all places [backstage],” she stated. “We’re telling everyone to wash your arms. We’re taking part in it protected, however you recognize you bought to stay for now.”