Broadway Shutdown Extended to Labor Day – Variety

Broadway theaters will stay closed at the least by way of Labor Day, extending the shutdowns that started in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the third extension, after the unique focused date to finish the closures, April 12, was pushed again to June 7. Broadway performances had been suspended on March 12, prompting the longest time frame the Nice White Means has been darkish.

Nevertheless, Tuesday’s announcement was unsurprising since New York Metropolis has been hit particularly laborious by the worldwide well being disaster. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has put arts, leisure and recreation within the final part of his plans to reopen the state.

It’s unclear when Broadway performances shall be in a position to resume, theater commerce group Broadway League stated. For now, venues are providing refunds and exchanges for tickets bought for performances by way of Sept. 6.

“Whereas all Broadway exhibits would love to resume performances as quickly as attainable, we’d like to make sure the well being and well-being of everybody who comes to the theater — behind the scenes and in entrance of it — earlier than exhibits can return,” stated Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin in an announcement on Tuesday. “The Broadway League’s membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, authorities officers and well being specialists to decide the most secure methods to restart our business.”

The Broadway League stated the group is working with metropolis and state officers to decide when it is going to be protected to resume performances. Broadway, as an business, is especially in jeopardy as a result of patrons have a tendency to skew older and it depends closely on tourism.

“All through this difficult time, now we have been in shut communication with Governor Cuomo’s workplace and are grateful for his help and management as we work collectively to convey again this important a part of New York Metropolis’s financial system — and spirit,” St. Martin stated.

On the time of closures, 31 musicals and performs had been working, whereas eight new exhibits had been in preview and one other eight had been getting ready to debut within the spring.

Actors’ Fairness Affiliation, the labor union representing skilled actors and stage managers in stay theatre, stated security measures want to be applied earlier than Broadway can reopen.

“Right this moment the Broadway League took a tough however needed motion to put the protection of everybody from the viewers to the actors and stage managers first,” Mary McColl, government director of Actors’ Fairness Affiliation, stated in an announcement. “Earlier than our members can safely return to work, we’ll want new protocols that shield audiences and staff alike.”

Variety reported final week that the 2020 Tony Awards, celebrating the 12 months’s greatest onstage productions, will probably be canceled. Since the way forward for Broadway stays a query mark, discussions by the committee that plans the annual awards present have reportedly come to a “standstill.”