Broadway Star Nick Cordero to Have Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus – Variety

After spending 18 days in intensive care with coronavirus, Broadway actor Nick Cordero will want to have his proper leg amputated due to issues from the virus, his spouse Amanda Kloots introduced.

Kloots shared the information on her Instagram Story on Saturday morning. Docs had given Cordero blood thinners to assist with clotting in his leg, however the remedy triggered inside bleeding in his intestines.

“That they had him on blood thinners for the clotting and sadly the blood thinners have been inflicting another points — blood stress and a few inside bleeding in his intestines. We took him off blood thinners however that once more was going to trigger some clotting in the proper leg. So the proper leg will likely be amputated right now,” she stated.

Cordero entered the ICU on March 31 with hassle respiration and an preliminary analysis of pneumonia. After two exams for COVID-19 have been unfavourable, a 3rd got here again optimistic. Lower than two weeks later, his well being took a flip for the worst and he had to bear emergency surgical procedure.

“I obtained a telephone name saying he had an an infection in his lung that triggered his fever to spike approach above regular, which triggered his blood stress to drop and triggered his coronary heart to go into an irregular sample,” Kloots had stated in an Instagram Story on April 12. “He misplaced consciousness, he misplaced his pulse and so they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. That they had a really onerous time getting him again.”

Many individuals on Instagram are utilizing the hashtag #WakeUpNick to present their assist for the couple.

“I want I might see him. Maintain his hand. Contact his face. I do imagine this could assist him get up,” Kloots wrote on her Instagram Story.

Cordero first appeared on Broadway in 2014’s “Bullets Over Broadway,” and he earned a Tony nomination for finest featured actor in a musical for his position as Cheech. He’s additionally carried out in “Waitress,” “A Bronx Story” and on TV in CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”