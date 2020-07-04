Broadway Talent Backs #TheWalkoutProject – Variety

Broadway actor and author Sidney DuPont has launched ‘The Walkout Venture,’ a social justice initiative that’s geared toward supporting Black-owned companies The motion is kicking off with the July 4th launch of a brand new tune and music video titled “Walkout.” DuPont and his collaborators are unveiling their new work at a time when protests in opposition to police brutality and racism are happening throughout the nation. It additionally comes as Broadway, which has been shuttered by coronavirus, is underneath strain to again extra initiatives from Black artists.

“There’s lots at stake, and now could be the proper time to essentially take a look at ourselves within the mirror and say ‘We’re higher than this,’” DuPont stated in an interview with Variety. “As artists, we don’t have to depend on the identical drained tropes the place a Black girl comes out for one scene and belts out one thing sassy or a Black man comes out and sings a painful tune about historical past and is launched with no again story — the place they exist solely to assist the main white character.”

DuPont has assembled a starry staff to assist him with “Walkout.” “Hamilton”s’ Tamar Greene (George Washington) and Jared Dixon (Aaron Burr) lend rap vocals, with one other previous “Hamilton” star, Amber Iman, additionally becoming a member of the video

As well as, this undertaking’s solid contains Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, As soon as On This Island), Ari Groover (Little Store of Horrors), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Christina Sajous (SpongeBob), Crystal Kellogg (Faculty of Rock), Gabrielle Elisabeth (Lovely), Gabrielle McClinton (Chicago, Pippin), Hailee Wright (Lovely), Jasmin Richardson (The E-book of Mormon), Kayla Davion (Tina), Kennedy Caughell (Depraved), Marla Louissaint (The Customer), Michael Stiggers (The Lion King), Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan) Terence Archie (Firm), Jenna Marie Graves (Ailey II), Yael Reich (Hadestown), Amanda Castro (In The Heights), Ashley de la Rosa (Hamilton, Lovely), Nasia Thomas (Ain’t Too Proud), Aashley Morgan (Lovely), Malcolm Armwood (Hadestown), Housso Semon (The Lion King), Garrett Coleman (Hammerstep), Courtney Cochran (Dance Theatre of Harlem, (Brooklyn Ballet), Vanessa Carlton (three-time Grammy Nominee), Melissa Benoist (CW’s Supergirl, Lovely) with Joshua Roberts (Britton & the Sting) on drums and Chris DiMeglio (TILT Brass) on horns.

DuPont says he wrote “Walkout” earlier than the protests over the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others sparked a nationwide dialog about race. He penned it for a musical he was writing in regards to the 1990s, however realized that the tune labored as a touch upon the occasions happening in the present day.

“I despatched a demo to my father and he stated, ‘This will’t wait,’” stated DuPont. “‘It has to exit now.’”

Veatrix, a Black-owned manufacturing firm, produced the tune and music video. Will probably be solely launched on Tidal, the Jay-Z owned subscription service, and the corresponding music video will likely be solely launched on the official web site for “The Walkout Venture.”

The total artistic staff for the music video “Walkout” contains: DuPont as composer/lyricist/director, Jonathan Mousset Alonso as musical arranger, James Rushin as music supervisor, and Amy Marie Seidel (Tectonic Theater Venture) as affiliate director.

All proceeds from the video will likely be donated to the next organizations:

Black Lives Matter

Broadway Advocacy Coalition

Black Visions Collective

Marketing campaign Zero

Colour of Change

Nationwide Bail Fund Community

Marsha P Johnson Establishment Nationwide City League.

“The Walkout Venture” can also be offering details about methods to discover native Black-owned companies. DuPont says the group is engaged on creating farmer’s markets that spotlight Black-owned ventures and can embrace performances by theater actors and musicians.

“‘The Walkout Venture’ is spawned from the necessity to present extra alternatives for the Black group and the conclusion that cash equals energy,” stated DuPont. “We would like cash to return to the Black group and we need to encourage individuals to be part of ensuring that Black individuals see a tangible monetary return.”