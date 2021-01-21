Broadway Veteran Exiting Theatre Biz for Teaching Career

Kate Elliott has been working in and round New York’s theater scene for about 20 years, after graduating from Boston College with a BFA in sound design and music. Most not too long ago, she was at RCI Theatricals as the overall supervisor of Broadway’s “Jagged Little Capsule” (pictured above), the nationwide touring firm of “Oklahoma” and the upcoming Huey Lewis-inspired musical “The Coronary heart of Rock & Roll.”

When the pandemic struck, she started working from her dwelling, which she shares with lighting designer husband Ken and their three children. A number of months in, Elliott started exploring her lifelong curiosity in instructing. “I simply began pondering that when the theaters do come again, it’s going to be like being hit with a ton of bricks as a result of all the exhibits are going to come back again on the similar time,” Elliott, 42, tells Selection from her residence in Brooklyn. “I simply don’t know if I’ve that in me.”

Elliott stated goodbye to RCI a pair weeks in the past, with plans to return to high school later within the 12 months to get a level in early childhood schooling. “There’s positively part of me that’s actually apprehensive about leaving the world of theater, however I’m additionally actually excited to see what occurs,” she says. “I actually like little children, so I need to begin with third via fifth grade.”

It doesn’t matter what, Elliott plans to return to Broadway when theaters reopen — she simply received’t be working. “I need to be there the primary night time ‘Jagged’ is again,” she says. “I’ll be there after they’re in rehearsal too.”