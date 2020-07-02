Broadway’s ‘Take Me Out’ Pushed to 2021 – Variety

With Broadway darkish throughout the 12 months, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams’ reboot of “Take Me Out” joins a slew of reveals being postponed for 2021. The play will debut in April, a 12 months after it was supposed to hit the Nice White Manner.

On Monday, The Broadway League introduced that tickets bought for 2020 shall be refunded or exchanged by means of Jan. 3. Whereas Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s “Plaza Suite,” and Hugh Jackman’s “The Music Man” had been delayed till spring, “Hangmen,” “Frozen,” “Beetlejuice” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” received’t return to Broadway after the shutdown.

“Take Me Out,” a revival of Richard Greenberg’s 2002 play, will now start previews on March 22 and open on April 22 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater. The forged additionally contains Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks.

The play — directed by Scott Ellis (“A Soldier’s Play,” “Tootsie”) — follows Darren Lemming (Williams), a star middle fielder for the Empires, who faces discrimination from his teammates after popping out as homosexual. As a homosexual particular person of coloration, he faces challenges off the sector that flip to alternatives to change America’s favourite pastime.

As soon as Broadway reopens, The Broadway League will work with metropolis and state officers to decide one of the best practices to maintain workers protected whereas rehearsing and performing. This may embody routine screening and testing for patrons and workers, together with ramping up cleansing and sanitizing the venues.