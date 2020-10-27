Brody Dalle, Josh Homme List Their Los Angeles House

Rock ’n’ roll marriages hardly ever run easily. Fixed touring, booze and fragile egos usually flip marital fault strains into gaping crevasses. A scorched earth separation normally ends in a jettisoning of belongings. Working example: Aussie punk singer Brody Dalle and rocker Josh Homme, who’ve simply listed their fashionable Mediterranean-style Hollywood Hills abode after submitting for a separation final yr amid a flurry of scathing accusations and restraining orders. Having purchased the property in 2012 for $2.5 million, not less than they’ll have the ability to console themselves with the heady revenue they’ll earn if the house sells close to its $4.75 million asking value.

Dalle has been in a number of bands since she moved to L.A. at 18 and shaped the group the Distillers. After spending a number of years with the band, she launched her debut solo album in 2014. Homme, then again, is greatest referred to as the founder, main songwriter and solely steady member of the band Queens of the Stone Age, wherein Dalle has sometimes featured.

The ex-couple’s 4,554-square-foot, four-bedroom and 5.5-bath former homestead, which they shared with their three kids, was initially in-built 1964. Its unremarkable taupe stucco exterior is offset by the property’s putting views of the encompassing hills and vista past. Upon coming into the residence on the decrease degree, stone-tiled flooring stretches from the entrance door to a financial institution of floor-to-ceiling home windows, whereas a cool cheetah print-carpeted spiral staircase results in the second degree. Positioned behind that is the eating room, which has fetching hardwood flooring, casement home windows and a vaulted ceiling with uncovered rafters. However, after all, this being the house of rock-and-rollers, there’s additionally a spot to get together outdoors — the home additionally has separate out of doors bar space and patio for al fresco ingesting and eating below a pergola with café lights and in-built gasoline heaters.

The trendy kitchen adjoins the eating room and has white quartz counter tops, Shaker-style cabinetry and high-end chrome steel home equipment. The room is given a daring splash of shade with a tangerine, hexagon-tiled backsplash and tanned built-in bench seating. A compact laundry room homes one other stainless-steel fridge, plus a big farmhouse sink and olive coloured cupboards.

The formal lounge is unconventionally situated one degree up, atop the grand staircase, and has fairly a unique aesthetic from the extra informal lounge on the decrease flooring. Darkish wood flooring, a contemporary angular stone fire and a vaulted and beamed ceiling give the room a trendy, upscale really feel, whereas French doorways that open to quite a few balconies luxuriously sport remote-controlled drapes.

A house workplace with its personal balcony might simply double up as a bed room alongside, whereas a number of the further visitor bedrooms are juiced-up with a cool mixture of in-your-face wallpapering paired with cheetah print and geometric-patterned carpeting. With dark-stained wood flooring and a easy however muscular beige marble fire, the main bedroom, nonetheless, is way more sedate affair. One of many a number of units of French doorways within the room result in a roomy lined patio and, along with a few fitted walk-in closets, the lavatory’s partitions are sheathed in striated beige marble.

The property’s yard might not be very massive, however manages to comfortably accommodate a few lined patios, a grassy space with gorgeous view of the environment hills, and a five-sided swimming pool with an inset spa.

The erstwhile couple additionally maintained a house within the upscale resort neighborhood of Palm Desert, Calif., that was just lately bought for $976,000, a bit below the $990,000 they paid for the property a bit greater than eleven years earlier.

The Hollywood Hills property is listed with Brian Pleasure and Nancy Sanborn of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.