Brooke Burns: Net Worth, Earnings, and Property Holdings

Brooke Burns is a shining star in the world of entertainment. She’s done everything—from modeling to acting and hosting game shows! Born in Dallas, Texas, Burns has become a household name.

Her smile lights up the screen, and her talent keeps fans returning for more. Let’s dive into Brooke Burns’s extraordinary life and see what makes her unique.

Who is Brooke Burns?

Brooke Elizabeth Burns was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 16, 1978. She’s not just a pretty face – she’s a multi-talented star who’s been wowing audiences since the 1990s.

Burns started as a model but quickly moved into acting and hosting. She’s best known for her roles in “Baywatch” and “Baywatch: Hawaii,” where she played lifeguard Jessie Owens.

But Burns didn’t stop there. She became a popular game show host, leading shows like “Dog Eat Dog” and “The Chase.”

Her quick wit and friendly personality made her perfect for these roles. She was so good that she got nominated for an Emmy Award for her work on “The Chase”!

Burns has also acted in movies like “Shallow Hal” and appeared in many TV shows. She’s even tried writing, showing that her talents are endless.

Whether saving lives on the beach or hosting a game show, Brooke Burns always brings her A-game.

Category Details Full Name Brooke Elizabeth Burns Date of Birth March 16, 1978 Place of Birth Dallas, Texas, USA Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm) Age (as of 2024) 46 years Known For Acting, Modeling, Game Show Hosting Notable Shows “Baywatch,” “The Chase,” “Master Minds”

Personal Life and Relationships

Brooke Burns has had an exciting personal life full of ups and downs. She grew up in a Christian family in Texas. Her dad worked in the oil business and did missionary work. When Burns was 16, her family moved to Europe.

She lived in fantastic cities like Paris, Milan, and Munich. This probably helped her become the worldly and attractive person she is today!

Burns has been married twice. Her first marriage was to actor Julian McMahon from 1999 to 2001. They have a daughter named Madison Elizabeth McMahon, born in June 2000. Julian McMahon comes from a famous family – his dad was once the Prime Minister of Australia!

After her divorce, Burns dated some other famous people. She even went out with action star Bruce Willis in 2003-2004.

But she found lasting love with film director Gavin O’Connor. They married on June 22, 2013, and live in Los Angeles. In January 2017, they had a daughter named Declan Welles O’Connor.

Burns has faced some tough times, too. In 2005, she had a scary diving accident that broke her neck. She had to have surgery and now has metal pieces in her neck to keep it strong.

But she recovered and kept on working hard. In 2012, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She beat that, too, showing how tough she is.

Professional Career

Brooke Burns has had a super exciting career in show business. She started on TV in 1995, playing Peg in a show called “Out of the Blue.”

But her big break came in 1998 when she joined “Baywatch.” She played Jessie Owens, a brave and beautiful lifeguard. Burns was so famous that she stayed with the show when it moved to Hawaii.

After “Baywatch,” Burns kept busy with many different TV shows. She was in “North Shore,” “Pepper Dennis,” and even showed up in “CSI: Miami.”

But she found a new calling as a game show host. She hosted “Dog Eat Dog” from 2002 to 2003 and later hosted “The Chase” from 2013 to 2015. She was so good at it that she got nominated for an Emmy Award!

Burns has also been in movies. In 2001, she had a funny role in Shallow Hal. The directors liked her so much that they wrote a particular part just for her! She’s also been in many TV movies, especially for the Hallmark Channel.

Right now, Burns hosts a show called “Master Minds.” She keeps proving that she can do anything she sets her mind to. From acting to hosting to modeling, Brooke Burns has done it all!

Age and Physique

Brooke Burns is 46 years old as of 2024, but you’d never guess it by looking at her! She’s 5 feet 8.5 inches tall and keeps herself in great shape.

Burns has always been known for her good looks and fit body. In 2005, Maxim magazine named her one of the hottest women in the world!

Burns takes good care of herself. She’s into fitness and healthy living, which probably helps her look young and energetic. Even after her neck injury in 2005, she worked hard to stay strong and healthy.

Net Worth and Salary

Brooke Burns has done well for herself over the years. Different sources give different numbers, but most agree that her net worth is between $5 million and $30 million as of 2024. That’s a lot of money!

Burns has earned this money through her work as an actress, model, and TV host. While we don’t know exactly how much she makes for each job, top game show hosts can earn anywhere from $50,000 to $200,000 per episode. She’s probably on the higher end of that range, given how famous Burns is.

Source of Income Details Net Worth (2024) Estimated between $5 million and $30 million Acting/Hosting Salary Game show hosts can earn between $50,000 to $200,000 per episode Other Income Sources Smart investments, her company “Baboosh Baby.”

But Burns doesn’t just rely on her TV work for money. She’s brilliant with her earnings and has other ways of making cash.

Company Details and Investments

Brooke Burns isn’t just a pretty face—she’s got business smarts, too! In 2007, she started a company called Baboosh Baby. This company sells unique wraps for pregnant women, which shows that Burns has a good eye for business opportunities.

We don’t know all the details about Burns’s investments, but she’s likely invested her money in various things.

Many celebrities invest in real estate, and since Burns lives in Los Angeles, she might own some property there. LA is known for its expensive houses, so this could be a smart way for her to grow her wealth.

Investment and Funding

While we don’t have exact details about Brooke Burns’s investments, we can make some good guesses.

Smart celebrities often invest their money in various financial products, such as stocks, bonds, and other investments, to help it grow.

Burns might also invest in other businesses. Some stars like to invest in tech companies or startups, while others prefer safer investments like real estate.

She clearly understands business since Burns has her own company, Baboosh Baby. She might use this knowledge to make intelligent investment choices.

It’s also possible that Burns invests in causes she cares about. We know she supports charities that help people with spinal cord injuries. She might use some of her money to fund research or help these organizations.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

If you want to keep up with Brooke Burns, the best way is through social media. She’s active on several platforms:

Platform Handle Instagram @brookeburns Twitter @BrookeBurns

Burns shares pictures and updates about her work and personal life on these accounts, which is an excellent way for fans to see what she’s up to.

For business inquiries, Burns is likely represented by a talent agency. However, this information isn’t public to protect her privacy.

If you’re a fan who wants to show support, the best way to do it is to follow her on social media and watch her shows!

Conclusion

Brooke Burns is much more than just a TV star. She’s a talented actress, a skilled host, a savvy businesswoman, and a loving mom.

From her early days on “Baywatch” to her current role hosting “Master Minds,” Burns has shown she can do everything.

She’s faced challenges, like her neck injury and battle with cancer, but has always come out stronger. With her talent, smarts, and positive attitude, Brooke Burns continues to be a shining star in Hollywood. We can’t wait to see what she does next!