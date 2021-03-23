‘Brooklyn 9-9’ Canadian Version ‘Escouade 99’ Sets Season Two

In right this moment’s World Bulletin, TVA commissions second season of “Brooklyn 9-9’s” Canadian model “Escouade 99”; Netflix chief Ted Sarandos to ship Banff keynote; Sequence Mania launches coaching program Eureka Sequence; U.Okay.’s Channel 4 hires digital commissioning head; and Russian sequence “Squared Zebra” wins Reed Midem award.

French Canadian community TVA has commissioned a second season of “Escouade 99,” the primary worldwide model of NBCUniversal Codecs‘ hit sequence “Brooklyn 9-9.”

Taking pictures on the second season has began in Quebec Metropolis, that includes the returning ensemble solid that features Mickaël Gouin, Mylène Mackay, Man Jodoin, Bianca Gervais, Léane Labrèche-Dor, Fayolle Jean Jr., Widemir Normil, Louis Champagne and Jean-Marc Dalphond. Patrice Ouimet (“District 31”) directs.

“Escouade 99” is produced by ComédiHa! in collaboration with Quebecor Content material.

The primary season launched on streaming service Membership Illico final 12 months and can debut on the TVA community on April 9.

Ted Sarandos

BANFF

KEYNOTE

Netflix co-CEO and chief content material officer Ted Sarandos will ship the digital keynote on the forty second Banff World Media Competition (BANFF, June 14-July 16) as a part of the BANFF Summit Sequence lineup, on the occasion’s opening day.

“Over the past 10-plus years now we have been thrilled to share nice tales with Canadians, and work with a number of the finest creators from throughout the nation,” mentioned Sarandos. “As we broaden our native presence additional, collaborating with companions just like the BANFF World Media Competition helps us deepen these relationships and produce extra Canadian leisure to our members all over the world. Regardless that we gained’t be capable of collect in particular person this time, I stay up for the distinctive dialogue BANFF provides.”

The BANFF Summit Sequence is a premium lineup that includes a number of the world’s most influential media leaders.

TRAINING

Main European TV competition Sequence Mania and French movie college La Fémis are launching Eureka Sequence, an intensive 14-week, full-time coaching course for writers and producers of tv drama sequence from throughout Europe. The course will choose six writers and 6 producers from Europe who will be taught from movie college professionals from ECAM (Spain), the Lodz Movie Faculty (Poland), IFS (Germany), Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia (Italy) and Westerdals (Norway). The course culminates in a two-week residency, on the finish of which tasks will probably be pitched to a jury of broadcasters, together with France Télévisions, RAI (Italy) and ZDF (Germany).

Eureka Sequence will probably be held in Lille Sept. 6–Dec. 10. The chosen members will probably be given the chance to attend this 12 months’s Sequence Mania Discussion board (Aug. 30–Sept. 1), part of Sequence Mania, which runs Aug. 26–Sept. 2.

Sacha Khari

Channel 4

APPOINTMENT

U.Okay. broadcaster Channel 4 has appointed Sacha Khari to the newly created position of head of digital commissioning, reporting into head of youth and digital, Karl Warner.

Khari will probably be answerable for all digital content material commissioning and acquisition throughout social and digital platforms, working carefully with 4Studio. He’ll oversee a crew of digital commissioners, together with Laura Marks and Navi Lamba.

Previous to becoming a member of Channel 4, Khari was group director of video at UNILAD, overseeing technique, growth, manufacturing and supply of all authentic and industrial content material globally, earlier than shifting over to the LADbible group as head of video.

AWARD

Animated preschool sequence “Squared Zebra” has gained the “Animated Sequence with the Highest Worldwide Potential” award on the twenty sixth Open Russian Animated Movie Competition in Suzdal, from Reed Midem. The sequence is produced by Russia’s SMF Studio in cooperation with Channel One World Tv Community and the producer and distributor of its worldwide model is France’s Cyber Group Studios.

The producers obtain accreditation and extra promoting alternatives for Mip Junior and Mipcom, which will probably be held in Cannes in October.

The sequence tells the story of a zebra with an uncommon coloring, which, regardless of its exterior variations, makes mates with jungle inhabitants.