‘Brooklyn 9-9’ Cast Donates $100okay to National Bail Fund Network – Variety

The “Brooklyn 9-9” crew introduced Tuesday that they’ve made a six-figure donation to the National Bail Fund.

“The solid and showrunner of ‘Brooklyn 99’ condemn the homicide of George Floyd and help the numerous people who find themselves protesting police brutality nationally,” the group posted to social media. Collectively we’ve got made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network.”

The complete assertion might be learn under.

The information comes after collection star Stephanie Beatriz introduced she was donating $10,000 to the identical group on Monday after actor Griffin Newman did the identical. “Brooklyn 9-9” and different police exhibits have confronted criticism in current days for his or her sympathetic portrayals of cops regardless of repeated cases of police brutality and the deaths of unarmed Black Individuals by the hands of police.

Protests have continued nationwide ever since Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on Could 25 when cops have been attempting to arrest him after he was accused of utilizing a counterfeit $20 invoice at an area retailer. Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the bottom by urgent his knee into Floyd’s neck for practically 9 minutes. The outcomes of an impartial post-mortem launched on Monday discovered that Floyd died by asphyxiation, contradicting the preliminary findings of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Large demonstrations in opposition to police brutality have now occurred in all 50 U.S. states since final week and have even unfold to different nations like England, France, and New Zealand. A lot of the protests have been non-violent, whereas some have seen intense clashes between protesters and the police.