NBC has introduced that “Brooklyn 9-9” will lastly be returning to the small display for its eighth season in 2021! The favored comedy sequence, which chronicles the hijinks of the NYPD’s fictional 99th precinct, will probably be stepping out of its consolation zone within the new 12 months by tackling some severe topics together with the pandemic, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter motion. Andre Braugher, who performs Captain Andrew Holdt, just lately contemplated to Selection, “Can a comedy maintain the issues that we’re making an attempt to speak about? I don’t know. It could possibly be a very groundbreaking season that we’re all going to be very, very happy with, or we’re going to fall flat on our face.” If previous seasons are any indication, the sharp, witty sequence will seemingly hit the proverbial nail on the top in its supply.

Because the title attests, the present, which initially aired on Fox however, after a quick 31-hour cancellation in 2018, was shortly picked up by NBC, is set in Brooklyn. The acquainted 9-9 exterior featured in each episode is that of the borough’s precise 78th precinct, positioned at 65 sixth Ave – although the pictures of it that seem onscreen are nothing greater than establishing photographs. All precise filming takes place within the Los Angeles space, primarily at CBS Studio Heart in Studio Metropolis, the lot that the present calls residence.

“Brooklyn 9-9” ventures off studio property very often, as properly, reworking notable L.A. websites like Nick’s Cafe in Chinatown, Woodbury College in Burbank, and the Arts District’s Engine Co. 17 into supposed New York locales. Filming of season 4’s “Cop-Con” took forged and crew a bit outdoors of Los Angeles County into the Santa Clarita Valley, the place Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and the gang attended the twenty eighth Annual Tri-State Police Officers Conference – although Jake is way more within the “extracurriculars” than the conference itself. (Not “Mustard Metropolis’s” “famed thermometer museum,” thoughts you, however Buffalo PD’s annual conference social gathering, which is at all times “insane!”)

Whereas the group is mentioned to be staying on the Wilton resort in Rochester New York within the episode, the characters truly verify into the Hyatt Regency Valencia. An onscreen stalwart, I acknowledged the place, which sits steps from Westfield Valencia City Heart mall, as quickly because it popped onto my display.

For extra Grime on Hyatt Regency Valencia from “Brooklyn 9-9,” click on over to the gallery.