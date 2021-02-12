‘Brooklyn 9-9’ to End With Season 8 on NBC

“Brooklyn 9-9” is coming to an finish for the second time. NBC introduced Thursday that the upcoming Season 8 of the comedy collection can be its final.

The present was famously canceled after 5 seasons at Fox in 2018 earlier than NBC revived it for a sixth season that very same 12 months. The comedy, set in a Brooklyn police precinct, stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. Season 8 will include 10 episodes. The present was initially renewed for an eight season in 2019 however the pandemic has stymied manufacturing. Season 8 will air as a part of the 2021-2022 season.

“I nonetheless bear in mind the palpable pleasure that evening in 2018 after we introduced ‘Brooklyn 9-9’ can be returning to its rightful residence at NBC,” stated Lisa Katz, president of scripted content material for NBCUniversal Tv and Streaming. “We’ve all the time liked these characters and the best way they make us snort whereas additionally masterfully weaving in storylines that make us replicate as nicely. An enormous thanks to our great companions – Dan Goor, the writers, producers and the extremely proficient forged and crew – for a comedy whose legacy will stand the take a look at of time.”

The present has been a fan favourite for a while. Per NBC, Season 7 averaged a 5.1 score in grownup 18-49 and 9.5 million viewers in whole viewers measurement. The collection received the Golden Globe for finest comedy collection in 2014, with Sandberg additionally successful for finest actor in a comedy. Braugher has been nominated for 4 Emmy Awards for his function on the present.

“‘Brooklyn 9-9’ has been one of many jewels in our comedy crown,” stated Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Common Studio Group. I”t’s had an unbelievable run throughout not one however two networks, garnered widespread acclaim and captured the hearts of followers everywhere in the world. We lengthen our deepest gratitude to Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and our total great ensemble, and our amazingly proficient writers, producers and crew. And a particular thanks to our sensible showrunner Dan Goor, who may have rested on his laurels after season one however by no means took his foot off the hilarious gasoline pedal. ‘B99,’ it’s been NOICE!”

The present has additionally confronted criticism within the latest previous. Like many TV exhibits targeted on police, the present has been criticized for its sympathetic portrayal of regulation enforcement whereas not meaningfully addressing problems with police brutality and systemic racism, significantly within the wake of George Floyd’s dying final 12 months. To that finish, the forged and crew introduced final June that it could be donating $100,000 to the Nationwide Bail Fund Community. The forged and creators have additionally beforehand said that Season 8 would tackle such points.

“I’m so grateful to NBC and Common Tv for permitting us to give these characters and our followers the ending they deserve,” stated government producer Dan Goor. “When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he stated, ‘I’m in, however I believe the one manner to inform this story is over precisely 153 episodes,’ which was loopy as a result of that was precisely the quantity Mike and I had envisioned. I really feel extremely fortunate to have labored with this superb forged and crew for eight seasons. They don’t seem to be solely among the many most proficient folks within the enterprise, they’re all good human beings who’ve change into a household. However most of all, I really feel fortunate that we’ve had the very best followers on the earth. Followers who actually saved us from cancellation. Followers who fill us with pleasure. Ending the present was a tough choice, however finally, we felt it was the easiest way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I do know some folks can be dissatisfied it’s ending so quickly, however actually, I’m grateful it lasted this lengthy. Title of my intercourse tape.”

Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips government produce the collection, which is produced by Common Tv, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions, and three Arts Leisure.