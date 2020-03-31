Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant Confirms He’s Coronavirus Positive

Former Warriors star Kevin Durant has examined constructive for coronavirus, he instructed The Athletic on Tuesday, turning into the highest-profile athlete to contract COVID-19.

Durant, who left the Warriors to sign a four-year, $164 million max free-agent contract with Brooklyn this summer season, is one in all 4 Nets avid gamers to test constructive, the crew launched.

Durant, who was a two-time NBA Finals MVP whereas principal the Warriors to a pair of titles, instructed The Athletic that whatever the evaluation he’s feeling optimistic. Durant, who stays to be recovering from a torn Achilles suffered inside the NBA Finals with the Warriors in June, is one in all three Nets who’re thus far asymptomatic.

“Everybody watch out, care for your self and quarantine,” he instructed The Athletic. “We’re going to get via this.”

ESPN reported one unnamed Nets participant — not Durant — awakened Tuesday experiencing soreness. The Nets talked about all Four avid gamers keep isolated whereas moreover being take care of by crew physicians.

The Nets and Durant have been in San Francisco and scheduled to play the Warriors last Thursday in a recreation the place no followers could possibly be allowed into Chase Middle for precautionary measures. Nonetheless, the NBA launched the night sooner than it was suspending the season until further uncover environment friendly the next day, March 11.

Brooklyn paid for its avid gamers to bear coronavirus testing by a private agency after getting back from San Francisco, sources instructed ESPN.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr instructed reporters Tuesday he wasn’t optimistic whether or not or not any of his avid gamers had visited with any Brooklyn avid gamers last week.

“I’m hoping none of our guys went and frolicked with any of their gamers the night time earlier than our recreation,” Kerr talked about.

But when any Warriors had carried out so, the Nets talked about they’ve each already notified them or are inside the strategy of doing so to make sure they’ll take the appropriate steps to be examined.

“All gamers and members of the Nets journey get together are being requested to stay remoted, intently monitor their well being and keep fixed communication with group medical workers,” the Nets talked about in a press launch. “The well being of our gamers and workers is of the best precedence to the group and the group is doing all the things inside its energy to make sure that these affected obtain one of the best care attainable.”

Utah Jazz All-Star coronary heart Rudy Gobert was the first star sports activities actions athlete to test constructive when his standing was launched shortly sooner than the league ceased play on March 11. Kerr talked about Gobert’s constructive test “was the tipping level” for the NBA.

Gobert’s Utah teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wooden are two completely different NBA avid gamers who’ve examined constructive for the virus.

In accordance with federal officers’ suggestion that every one in-person events involving 50 or further people be postponed for the next eight weeks, the NBA is eyeing a attainable mid-June re-launch to its season.

