Brooklyn Nets Parent Loses Chief Financial Officer Eu-Gene Sung – Variety

The dad or mum firm of the Brooklyn Nets is dropping its chief monetary officer, who is likely one of the highest-ranking feminine staff executives within the Nationwide Basketball Affiliation, in response to individuals aware of the matter.

Eu-Gene Sung will quickly be leaving BSE World, sources, who had been granted anonymity as a result of the transfer hasn’t been introduced but, advised Sportico. Her vacation spot isn’t recognized.

Sung declined to remark.

As CFO of BSE, which is managed by billionaire Joe Tsai, Sung oversees the finance division for the corporate’s venues and groups, together with the Nets and their enviornment, the Barclays Middle. She additionally presides over the information analytics, operations and services, and know-how departments.

Sung joined the group in 2017, in response to her LinkedIn profile. Previous to that, she spent greater than 10 years at Interpublic Group subsidiaries, rising to chief monetary officer at McCann.

Scott Soshnick is the editor-in-chief of Sportico, Penske Media’s new sports activities enterprise platform.